Highlights Luke Ayling signs permanent deal with Middlesbrough after loan spell from Leeds United.

The 32-year-old defender snubs Birmingham City and Sheffield United for Boro.

Manager Michael Carrick set to extend his contract with Middlesbrough amidst Premier League interest.

Luke Ayling has agreed a permanent contract with Middlesbrough, according to an exclusive report this morning from The Telegraph.

The 32-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Middlesbrough from Leeds United, but was scheduled to be a free agent this summer after the expiration of his contract with the Whites.

He had been linked with both Birmingham City and Sheffield United but will join Boro permanently instead.

The report also states that manager Michael Carrick is also expected to sign a new contract with Middlesbrough following Premier League interest.

Details on the length of the extension the former Manchester United legend will sign are not yet clear, what is evident though is the 42-year-old is committed to seeing through his target of delivering top-flight promotion on Teesside.

Ayling to extend Middlesbrough stay

Today's report states that Carrick's first signing of the summer transfer window will be that of Ayling, following a highly successful loan spell on Teesside this season.

Whilst there were other suitors vying for Ayling's signature, it is Middlesbrough who Mike McGrath states in the report that he will be representing once again next season.

Details remain unclear as to the length of Ayling's reported contract agreement with Boro, but it is likely to be on a short one or two-year deal.

Boro lock-in key player ahead of promotion push

Today's news will undoubtedly be met with great excitement and relief across Teesside, as one of Carrick's key figures commits his future to the club.

When the former Leeds man was announced as a Middlesbrough player during the January window, many held the belief he would temporarily sure up Boro's right side of defence, after a swathe of injuries plagued the right-back position.

Many even questioned his fit in the Carrick's side, as there were serious questions as to whether an ageing Ayling would be able to play the attacking full-back role that the Boro boss demands from his full-backs.

Luke Ayling Middlesbrough stats, per FotMob Appearances Assists Avg match rating 19 8 7.4/10

However, those questions were soon emphatically answered, as the veteran defender played with the energy and enthusiasm of an academy prospect.

A connection between himself and Boro's Ivorian striker Emmanuel Latte Lath had also clearly blossomed, as the pair were often seen connecting for goals and chances during Ayling's six months at the club.

His staggering eight assists in 19 Championship appearances played a vital role in Boro's end of season turnaround, and should he replicate a similar level of production next season, fans can expect plenty more goals and points on the board as a result.

Carrick can now focus on other targets

Ayling signing on the dotted line before the summer transfer window has even officially opens (June 14) means the club can now put all their focus on other areas of the pitch.

As had been previously reported, Middlesbrough have been looking to confirm the capture of Ayling and a midfielder before moving on to other areas this summer.

So with the Ayling deal now done, expect Carrick to go in search of his midfield man over the coming weeks.

Related Middlesbrough, Hull City and Leicester battling in midfielder transfer chase Elfsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo is attracting the attention of multiple English clubs ahead of the summer transfer window

It had been reported that Middlesbrough were among a number of clubs interested in Elfsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo, however new reports suggest the Ghanaian is not a player on Boro's summer wishlist.