Luke Ayling reacts to Liam Cooper moment during Leeds United’s win over Stoke City

Leeds United edged closer to a long-awaited return to the Premier League, as they thrashed Stoke City by five goals to nil at Elland Road on Thursday evening.

The Whites took the lead through Mateusz Klich, who fired home from the penalty spot after Tommy Smith had brought down Helder Costa after a strong run from the Leeds winger.

Costa then doubled Leeds’ lead, before Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford rounded off a convincing win for the Yorkshire-based side.

This win means that Leeds are now sat top of the Championship, and six points clear of third-placed Brentford with just four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that played his part in the win over Stoke was Luke Ayling, with the full-back playing the full 90 minutes at Elland Road, as Leeds took a sizeable step towards achieving promotion into the Premier League.

Ayling has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season for the Whites, and has scored four goals and chipped in with five assists this term.

The defender took to Instagram following the win over Stoke, as he was captured celebrating Liam Cooper’s goal against the Potters.

Leeds return to action on Sunday, when they’re set to take on play-off chasing Swansea City, who are likely to pose more of a challenge for them at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans are currently sat seventh in the Championship table, and will be eager to force themselves into the play-off places at the earliest of opportunities.

The Verdict:

Surely they can’t throw away promotion now?

Even though Leeds wasted a golden opportunity to win promotion into the Premier League last season, they’ve simply been too good to do the same this term.

Ayling has certainly played his part in their bid for promotion, and will be hoping he can continue to build on some impressive performances.

If they can pick up a win against Swansea this weekend, then they’re all but promoted in my eyes, and they fully deserve to be after such an impressive season.