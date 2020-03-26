Luke Ayling offers cheeky hint at where he feels Leeds United accolade is going

Luke Ayling has been reflecting on Leeds United’s season so far and some of the goals that have been scored by him and his teammates, weighing up which tops the list of best goals this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival in England has made for some very attractive football at Elland Road that looks like proving successful as the Whites sit seven points clear of third place with just nine games to play.

A run of five straight wins and five straight clean sheets lifted Leeds back to the top of the table over West Brom, with the stunning form of Luke Ayling from right-back grabbing the headlines.

Known throughout his career for not being the most prolific footballer in the final third, Ayling’s last five games have yielded three goals, a quarter of his career tally. The last of those came early in the clash against Huddersfield Town when he rose to meet Jack Harrison’s floated cross, to power a sensational volley in off the crossbar to give the hosts the lead.

This comes after he scored a brilliant goal away to Birmingham City back in the back end of 2019, striking a bouncing ball into the far post and in.

Other great goals scored this season by Leeds include Stuart Dallas’ opener away to Stoke City when an immense team move was capped off by Dallas latching onto Pablo Hernandez’s perfectly weighted pass to tuck home; other top efforts were Tyler Roberts’ two away to Hull City when he confidently dispatched a teed up pass from Mateusz Klich to finish off a scintillating counter-attack, with his second a brilliant diving, lofted header into the far corner.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Ayling reflected on some of the season’s best goals, paying particular attention to his own exploits in the final third. He stated: “I watched Stuey Dallas’ goal back against Stoke and that tops my Birmingham one. It was just a great team goal and to see Stuey coming from right-back to end up there.

“That goes in at number two just in front of my Birmingham one, but people were talking about Tyler Roberts’s one to be up there with my Huddersfield one and I was baffled.”

The verdict

It’s going to be a tough Goal of the Season category at Elland Road for the end of the season with a number of brilliant goals going in.

Ayling’s list doesn’t even take into account the goals scored by Mateusz Klich against Middlesbrough and Jack Harrison’s counter against Reading.

That volley against the Terriers will take some beating and there wouldn’t be any complaints if that was crowned their best goal.

Ayling’s form this season has been a joy to watch and he will be hoping that goals like this will see the club promoted.

