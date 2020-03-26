Luke Ayling namechecks Leeds United duo as quarantine question put his way

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling took several questions on Wednesday night during an “Ask Bill” Q&A session for fans with the 28-year-old.

Ayling is enjoying his fourth season with the Whites since arriving from Bristol City in 2016 and has won many plaudits this campaign scoring four goals and chipping in with three assists in 28 appearances so far this term.

The right-back has been one of a number of players to play a pivotal role in Leeds’ great form this season with the Whites sitting top of the Championship table.

On 13th March it was announced that football would be suspended due to the global health developments, with the suspension being extended until at least the 30th April by the FA last week.

Ayling was asked a number of questions on various topics, with one fan wanting to find out amongst the current situation which of his Leeds United teammates he would most like to be in quarantine with.

The 28-year-old replied (quotes transcribed by the Yorkshire Evening Post) with probably an unsurprising choice answering: “I feel like I always say, Kalvin. I always get drawn to Kalvin, he’s a smiley, happy lad all the time.

“We bounce off each other quite a lot at the training ground, he’s always smiling, I’m always smiling, so probably [Phillips],” added the right-back.

When quizzed on who he would least likely want to be quarantined, Ayling said: “G [Gjanni Alioksi]. I’m all up for a bit of a laugh and games but he is non-stop 24/7, shouting, screaming, always up to something.

“One hundred percent G, the worst one to be stuck in a house, in four walls with.

“You don’t want to be stuck with him,” added the full-back.

The Verdict

Both of Ayling’s selections probably won’t come as any surprise to those Leeds United fans who have paid close attention to the club over the last couple of seasons.

Kalvin Phillips endeared himself with a lot of people in the Take Us Home Amazon Prime documentary, coming across as a down to earth family man.

On the other hand, as much as supporters love Ezgjan Alioski, it is easy to understand why Ayling wouldn’t want to be cooped up with the Macedonian 24/7.

Alioski has amused supporters with his silly behaviour towards the cameras, prompting the feature Gjanni Cam and his tendency to successfully wind up opposition players at Elland Road, and it is no surprise to see the 28-year-old at the bottom of Ayling’s list.

