Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts react as to Jack Clarke’s recent agreement with Stoke City

Stoke City have recently completed a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Clarke has struggled for regular game time with Jose Mourinho’s side, and has made just three first-team appearances in total this season.

The winger signed for Spurs back in July 2019 from Leeds United, after catching the eye with some strong performances for the Yorkshire-based side in the 2018/2019 season.

Clarke scored two goals and was on hand to provide two assists for his Leeds team-mates altogether, and would have been hoping to force his way into the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI at the earliest of opportunities.

But for one reason or another, that just hasn’t been the case, with Clarke’s most recent outing for the first-team coming against non-league Marine in the Third Round of the FA Cup.

The 20-year-old stepped off the substitutes bench in the second-half to play his part in a comfortable 5-0 win for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Clarke will be hoping he can hit the ground running with Stoke City in the Championship this season, with the Potters well in contention for a top-six finish this term under the management of Michael O’Neill.

Stoke are currently sat eighth in the second-tier standings, and just two points adrift of the play-off positions after their opening 23 matches of this year’s campaign.

Clarke took to Instagram following his move to the bet365 Stadium, and expressed his excitement at completing a deal to sign for the Potters.

A number of Clarke’s former Leeds United team-mates were quick to wish the 20-year-old well in his latest move, with Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts being some of them to send messages to Clarke.

Clarke will be hoping he can make an immediate impact with his new team, when Stoke return to action this weekend, when they take on Blackburn Rovers, in what is likely to be a tough test for Michael O’Neill’s side at Ewood Park.

The Verdict:

I think this will be a good loan move for Clarke.

The winger hasn’t had much of an opportunity to showcase his talent whilst with Tottenham Hotspur, and I think Jose Mourinho has made the right call in loaning him out for the remainder of the season.

Stoke will be able to offer him regular game time in their team as well, with Tyrese Campbell ruled out for the majority of this year’s campaign through injury.

If Clarke can impress out on loan with the Potters this term, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him challenging for a spot in the Spurs first-team in future seasons.

It’s good to see his former Leeds United team-mates wishing him well in his latest move.