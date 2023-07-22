Highlights Leeds United have confirmed the departure of midfielder Adam Forshaw, whose contract expired last month.

Forshaw had been invited to train with Leeds despite his contract expiring and the club reportedly offered him a new deal on reduced terms.

Two Leeds teammates in Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas have shown their appreciation for Forshaw via social media.

Leeds United have this afternoon confirmed the departure of one of their most senior players.

Indeed, midfielder Adam Forshaw has now officially left the club, with his contract having expired at the end of June.

A Leeds United club statement released on Saturday afternoon confirmed the news, and wished Forshaw well for the future.

"Adam Forshaw has left Leeds United following his contract expiring last month." the statement read.

"Forshaw joined the Whites from Middlesbrough in January 2018 and went on to appear 91 times for the club in all competitions.

"Adam faced an injury battle during his time at Elland Road, but he fought back to regain full fitness and featured several times towards the end of last season, giving everything to try and keep Leeds in the top-flight.

"Not only has Adam been an important player over the years, but he has also been a leader behind the scenes, who has always gone above and beyond for the club and community.

"Everyone at Leeds United wishes Adam, Yasmin, Luca and Rheo all the best for the future, they will always be welcome at Elland Road."

Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas react to Adam Forshaw's departure

One Leeds player to react quickly to the news was defender Luke Ayling, who shared a touching message to Forshaw via Instagram.

Ayling posted the following to his Instagram story in light of the news.

The Leeds defender wrote regarding Forshaw: "What a great guy!! Will miss you fella."

Another Leeds United player to make their feelings towards Forshaw known on the social media platform was Northern Irishman Stuart Dallas.

Like Ayling, he took to his Instagram story, posting the below image.

"Not many like him." Dallas wrote on Instagram story.

"Good luck @adam_Forshaw4 in whatever is next."

When did Adam Forshaw's contract expire with Leeds United?

As touched upon above, Forshaw's departure comes after his contract expired last month, at the end of June.

It seemed, though, that an extension was a very real possibility.

Leeds confirmed in their retained list, when announced in June, that Forshaw would continue to train with the club, for example.

Then, Phil Hay reported via The Athletic that the club had offered Forshaw a new deal.

Hay wrote in his The Athletic article on July 6th: "Leeds declined to take up a pre-agreed option to extend his stay by a further 12 months but have put forward a new proposal on different terms which takes into account the injury problems the 31-year-old has dealt with.

"Like Robles, they also offered Forshaw the chance to begin pre-season with them. As yet, Forshaw has not said yes to those terms and is absent from the club, though United are hopeful he will accept and be involved in the 2023-24 campaign."

It seems, then, that Leeds will be disappointed with Forshaw's exit, whilst the player himself must have rejected those new terms.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the midfielder can find himself a new club ahead of the start of the season in just a couple of weeks' time.