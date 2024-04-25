Highlights Middlesbrough's Championship campaign plans in motion, but missed out on the playoffs despite strong finish.

Uncertainty looms as key players like McNair, Howson may leave, awaiting contract negotiations conclusion.

Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt suggests looking for a younger option over Luke Ayling's potential wage demands.

Middlesbrough's plans for next season's Championship campaign will be well under way having failed to build on an impressive first season under Michael Carrick's stewardship.

Despite a strong finish to the season, having gone nine games unbeaten in the league prior to their defeat to Leeds United on Monday night, their inconsistency throughout the season has seen the possibility of finishing in the play-offs slip through their fingers.

But this term will serve as an experience for Carrick who is only into his second full season in management, with decisions needing to be made in the summer to help the Teesside club push for a return to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough players out of contract this summer

Ahead of the conclusion of the season, Middlesbrough have yet to secure fresh terms with three players who will see their contracts expire in the summer.

Paddy McNair and Jonathan Howson have proved their experience this season and have largely figured in Boro's recent good run of form, but could be set to leave the Riverside Stadium at the end of the campaign.

Middlesbrough players out of contract this summer as per Transfermarkt Player Position Paddy McNair CB Jonathan Howson CM Jamie Jones GK

It remains to be seen as to whether new contracts will be confirmed for the pair, as according to Capology's estimates, they are the highest paid players who have permanent contracts at the club, earning £20,000 and £25,000 respectively, which equates to nearly £3 million a year.

Loan signings Lewis O'Brien, Luke Thomas, Sam Greenwood and Luke Ayling will also return to their parent clubs at the end of the campaign, with the potential of exploring a permanent option for one of those players extinguished by Football League World's Middlesbrough fan pundit.

Luke Ayling admission made ahead of potential permanent Middlesbrough move

Since arriving at the club in the January transfer window, Ayling has featured in every game so far apart from Boro's fixture at Elland Road due to ineligabilty to play against his former club, and has performed well for Carrick's side.

During his spell at the Riverside Stadium, he has notched five assists in 17 appearances, proving a dependable option at right-back while also offering a threat in the forward areas.

The 32-year-old is out of contract with Leeds in the summer, and has subsequently been linked with a move to Sheffield United, as per The Sun.

But according to FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit, Dana Malt, she believes the club should be looking to bring in a younger option to fill the gap on the right-hand side, reiterating that Ayling's potential wage demands could be out of reach for Boro should they try to explore a potential deal.

"Although Luke Ayling's performances have made me think and question my stance as to whether I want him to be signed by Boro permanently this summer, ultimately, I still think I am of the opinion that I would like to see Boro sign a different option," Malt started.

"Most notably, a younger option that is more of an asset to Boro as a football club.

"I will reiterate that his performances have made me think. They have been good, and he has linked up well with Latte Lath and I think his deliveries from the right-hand side have been of good quality too, which has been really good to see.

"But with two experienced options at right-back, it's either him or Tommy Smith and I just have a feeling that Luke Ayling's wages may be a little too much for Boro, given the fact that Leeds were a Premier League team last season.

"I know he is out of contract, but if financially it does not make sense, I think you step back, move away and look for a younger option at right-back and keep Tommy Smith as the competition for that summer signing."