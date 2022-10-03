Luke Amos starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Sheffield United on Tuesday

Saturday’s win over Bristol City has seen QPR move up to 5th in the Championship table.

The victory also maintained the team’s unbeaten run which now stretches back three games.

However, Tuesday night represents a real test for Michael Beale’s side as they prepare to face the current second division league leaders.

Sheffield United could only manage a draw at home to Birmingham City last weekend, but Paul Heckingbottom’s team have been the impressive early pace setters in the opening 11 rounds of this campaign.

A midweek trip to Bramall Lane will be a big for QPR in their bid to establish the club as credible promotion contenders this season.

Here is how we predict Beale will line up his side on Tuesday night…

QPR were boosted by the returns of multiple players during the win over Nigel Pearson’s side in their previous fixture.

Lyndon Dykes returned to the bench and will be pushing to get back into the starting lineup ahead of Tyler Roberts.

But Roberts’ strike was the difference-maker on Saturday which sealed all three points for Rangers, meaning he could have played his way into keeping his place to face the Blades.

Jake Clarke-Salter made his way back into the first XI against the Robins and will be hoping to make it back to back starts on Tuesday night having recovered from injury.

Tim Iroegbunam has impressed with the opportunities he has been given, but the return of Luke Amos may see him drop to the bench against United.

Beale will be pleased to have so many options to choose from for his starting team when going up against such strong opponents this midweek.