Luke Amos starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Derby on Monday

Queens Park Rangers have impressed since the return from the international break having picked up back-to-back wins and clean sheets.

Mark Warburton’s side face a tough test though on Monday night in Derby County, who beat Bournemouth and drew with Fulham and will be looking to add the Hoops to their hit list of promotion chasers.

The R’s have gathered momentum at the right time and looked to have turned a corner from a defensive perspective as well.

They’ve conceded just two goals in their last five having struggled to keep teams at bay throughout the entire 90 minutes and will be looking for more of the same against one of the league’s lowest scorers.

But with a positive run of results, will Warburton go for an unchanged starting XI? Let’s take a look.

The only change in this QPR side would see Luke Amos come in for Andre Dozzell.

Amos hit the winner in midweek against Huddersfield and will be pushing for his second start of the season with Lee Wallace retaining his place in the side.

Wallace has impressed over the last two games and his experience has allowed QPR to have greater resistance when it comes to restricting teams.

His defensive capabilities have allowed Albert Adomah to be more of a threat down the opposite flank, giving QPR balance.

Charlie Austin will continue to spearhead the attack with Lyndon Dykes expected to miss the game against Derby through injury.