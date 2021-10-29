Luke Amos shares seven-word message ahead of QPR’s meeting with Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Amos has taken to Twitter to share a message ahead of the club’s clash with Nottingham Forest this evening.

The 24-year-old recently returned to action following an extensive period of inactivity due to injury.

Amos underwent knee surgery last year after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a clash with AFC Bournemouth.

The midfielder made his first appearance of the 2021/22 campaign during QPR’s meeting with Everton in the League Cup last month and has since gone on to feature on four occasions in the Championship.

Yet to start a game for the Hoops in the second-tier this season, Amos will be hoping that manager Mark Warburton decides to give him the opportunity to showcase his talent tonight.

After recently suffering defeats to Peterborough United and Sunderland, QPR will be determined to get back to winning ways in their showdown with Forest.

However, the Hoops will need to be wary of the Reds as Steve Cooper’s side have won four of their last five league games.

Ahead of tonight’s fixture, Amos has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on his recovery from injury.

The midfielder posted a video montage of his rehabilitation with the caption: “A tough period but God never fails.”

A tough period but God never fails❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7YE5CHHa19 — Luke Amos (@Luke_Amos1) October 28, 2021

The Verdict

Having now fully recovered from his injury, Amos will be determined to play a key role for QPR as they look to mount a challenge for a top-six finish this season.

Certainly no stranger to life in the second-tier, Amos has made 43 appearances at this level during his career to date and thus knows exactly what it takes to thrive in this division.

Currently competing with the likes of Andre Dozzell, Dominic Ball and Stefan Johansen for a place in the club’s starting eleven, it will be intriguing to see whether Amos is able to convince Warburton to start him during the Hoops’ upcoming fixtures.

Providing that QPR are able to secure all three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this evening, they may be able to use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the Championship in November.