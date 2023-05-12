Midfielder Luke Amos has penned a short message on Twitter after QPR confirmed that he was leaving at the end of his contract.

The 26-year-old responded to a Tweet from the club celebrating his four years at Loftus Road with "QPR❤️" yesterday.

QPR released and retained list

With relegation avoided, Gareth Ainsworth is set to lead the rebuild in W12 this summer and has made it no secret that he believes big changes are needed.

We saw the first of those on Thursday as the Championship club published their released and retained list for 2023.

It was confirmed that Amos, Leon Balogun, Olamide Shodipo, Conor Masterson, Charlie Owens, and Ody Alfa would be leaving when their contracts expire at the end of this month.

The R's have triggered the one-year option in the deals of Chris Willock, Joe Gubbins, and Charlie Kelman while Taylor Richards' loan from Brighton has been made permanent - with the attacking midfielder signing a three-year contract at Loftus Road.

Talks are ongoing over the futures of Chris Martin, Jordan Archer, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Aaron Drewe, and Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Luke Amos breaks his silence after QPR exit

Amos is probably the most high-profile of the confirmed departures.

The Tottenham academy product left Spurs to join the R's in 2019, signing first on loan before joining permanently a year later, and has made 95 appearances for the West London club despite being hampered by injuries throughout his four-year spell.

The midfielder was a regular contributor under Mark Warburton and Mick Beale when fit but it seems he is not part of Ainsworth's plans moving forward.

He broke his silence yesterday evening - taking to Twitter to pen a short message in response to an official club post celebrating his time in W12.

What next for Luke Amos after QPR exit?

Amos shouldn't be short of options this summer.

The technical midfielder is versatile enough to do a number of jobs in the midfield and showed under Warburton he can be a goal threat as well.

At 26, he should have his best years ahead of him and a run of regular games may be just what he needs to begin to fulfill his potential.

His injury record is certainly a concern but there should be plenty of EFL sides, likely mid to low Championship or League One, that see landing him on a free transfer as an attractive proposition.