Earlier this week, after plenty of failed attempts from various parties to buy the club, Birmingham City fans received some rather exciting news.

Indeed, American financier Tom Wagner has agreed to buy a 45.64% stake in the Blues, as per BBC Sport.

The same report states that 24% of these shares will be purchased from the club's current parent company - Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited - whilst the other 21.64% will be transferred from Oriental Rainbow Investments and Achiever Global Group.

Wagner's Shelby Companies Limited will also take ownership of the club's stadium - St Andrews - as part of the deal.

At this stage, the deal is subject to EFL approval, as well as that of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, claim BBC Sport.

What has Lukas Jutkiewicz said about Tom Wagner's takeover?

Naturally, it is an exciting time for everyone involved at Birmingham City, including the players.

Indeed, long-standing forward Lukas Jutkiewicz offered his reaction to the news over the weekend, revealing that he hoped it could bring some stability that has been missing in recent seasons.

Jutkiewicz told BirminghamLive: "There has been a lot of upheaval and lack of stability throughout [his time at the club],”

"Hopefully these new owners are going to bring that first and foremost.

“There wasn’t too much talk before because we were thinking about the game, but we mentioned it afterwards and hopefully it is a sign of a bright future for the football club and there are people coming in who are enthusiastic about how they can push the club forward.”

When will Tom Wagner's takeover be approved?

With the deal agreed in principle, it is now a case of getting approval from the relevant authorities.

In this case, that is the EFL as well as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Tom Wagner was present for the Blues' final match of the Championship campaign at St. Andrews versus Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon, though, so that is certainly a positive sign.

There seem to be no lingering doubts over this deal like there may have with previous potential takeovers, and hopefully, for Blues fans, that means approval in the next few weeks and not a drawn out process.

If done quickly, and the EFL do indeed approve the deal, the club can begin to plan for the summer ahead and take action ahead of next season.

It could be a very important and exciting transfer window for the Blues.