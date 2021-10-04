Lukas Jutkiewicz in: Birmingham City’s best starting XI from what we’ve seen so far this season – Agreed?

Birmingham City’s early season promise has been eaten away at in recent weeks with the Blues now winless in five going into the international break.

The Blues showed what they are capable of with a 5-0 win over Luton Town in late August, Lee Bowyer’s men have only tasted victory over troubled Derby County since and are now looking over their shoulders just four points above the drop.

It will be back to the drawing board for Bowyer and his staff during the international break as they search for a new winning formula.

The Blues’ expected goals numbers have remained strong despite the dip in form which suggests they will be able to turn it around in the not too distant future.

Here, we have put together the best starting XI we have seen so far this season from the Blues…

The main problem area of the pitch in this team is left wing back. Jeremie Bela is a hugely talented forward at second tier level but he is out of position and it forces Maxime Colin back for the defence to shuffle to make up for Bela’s shortcomings.

It would not be a surprise to see left wing back a priority position when we reach the January transfer window at St Andrew’s.

A controversial selection here is Lukas Jutkiewicz ahead of Troy Deeney. The latter comes with a great reputation and his experience in the top two tiers of English football make him an asset at St Andrew’s.

But so far this season, Deeney has only scored once and it was from the penalty spot and the 33-year-old was less effective for Watford last term.

Jutkiewicz has a great relationship with Scott Hogan and has and compliments the ex-Brentford man excellently. Jutkiewicz has scored 55 goals in 227 outings for the Blues and is still a key player as foil for the likes of Tahith Chong, Jeremie Bela and Hogan.