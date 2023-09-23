Highlights Luis Sinisterra's departure from Leeds United was a result of a contract clause and his desire to play in the Premier League.

Sinisterra had a positive experience at Leeds despite their relegation and considers them a good team with good people.

The move to Bournemouth offers Sinisterra the opportunity to play at a higher level and develop under a different style of play.

Luis Sinisterra's immediate Leeds United future had been precarious from the moment that the Whites succumbed to Premier League relegation, returning to the Championship for the first time in three years armed with a dysfunctional squad - many of whom valued themselves above the second-tier.

Eventually, he was one of 16 individuals to leave the club across the summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

It only emerged after deadline day, via The Athletic's Phil Hay, that Sinisterra was one of a number of Leeds players to have a contract containing a relegation clause and had threatened legal action if the club opted not to honour the deal.

Therefore, Leeds were left to pay for past failings when the 24-year-old joined Tyler Adams at Bournemouth in the dying embers of the window.

Initially a loan, there is scope for the deal to be made permanent, while Jaidon Anthony headed the other way and is now a part of Daniel Farke's squad for the duration of the season.

Sinisterra, who had been one of the Whites' notorious yet only momentary exiles, did play twice in the Championship and even opened his account for the season during their thrilling 4-3 victory at Ipswich Town towards the back-end of August, so his departure so late on understandably caused a stir.

Now, he has addressed his Leeds exit for the very first time...

What has Luis Sinisterra said about his controversial Leeds United departure?

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Sinisterra made no secret of his career ambitions and didn't let Leeds' designs of maintaining his services interfere with those.

He also revealed his stance on the Yorkshire club - labelling it "a really good team with really good people" and revealing he enjoyed his time there despite relegation.

He stated: “A couple of days before the transfer market closed they showed interest, we spoke for a couple of days and then I spoke also with the manager, and it was a really good project so I was really happy to make the decision.

“I had other options but it was outside England, and it was really difficult with Leeds United from the beginning because they wanted me to stay.

"But of course I wanted to play in the Premier League so when Bournemouth came I decided because I really wanted to play at the highest level possible.

“Apart from the relegation I had a really good time, my family as well, but my desire is always to play at the highest level so I was looking for that.

“Yeah of course (I made it clear) but it was my desire when I chose to come to Leeds to play in the Premier League. I was sad we got relegated and it is a really good team with really good people, but I made my decision to play in the Premier League.”

Did Luis Sinisterra make the right decision to leave Leeds United for Bournemouth?

Truthfully, only time will tell with this one- but it's easy to see why Sinisterra himself wanted the move.

Of course, the club were legally obliged to sanction a move given the contractual clause at play, while it would be hard to contest that Sinisterra is a Premier League quality player, even if he did struggle somewhat in the top-flight with Leeds.

He can be provided leeway with that due to the injuries he encountered, mind, while Leeds' general struggles and environment as a club overall were anything but conducive to a relatively young footballer coming over to a new country for the first time.

Now at Bournemouth, it feels as though Andoni Iraola's front-footed style will prove more beneficial to his development and this one could really pay dividends - as far as Sinisterra is concerned, anyway.