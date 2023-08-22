Highlights Luis Sinisterra's potential exit from Leeds United is gathering pace as the transfer window closes. He has refused to play in the last two fixtures and wants to force a move away.

Leeds are unlikely to sanction a loan exit for Sinisterra and will have to sell him if he is to leave the club this summer.

Brentford are not targeting Sinisterra, but there are three clubs interested in him, and there could be a more concrete update on his situation by the end of the week.

Luis Sinisterra's potential exit from Leeds United this summer is gathering pace as the transfer window draws to a close.

Sinisterra initially joined the Whites last summer in a £22m deal from Dutch giants Feyenoord. However, things haven't quite gone to plan at Elland Road, with Leeds suffering relegation and Sinisterra unable to make the impact he would and the club would have liked.

The move to West Yorkshire came the season after he was almost ever present for the Dutch giants, bagging 23 goals and 14 assists in 49 games in all competitions and being awarded the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season award.

His presence at the club is now overshadowing his talent, with the winger refusing to play a part in Leeds' last two fixtures in the league.

Sinisterra notched seven goals and one assist from 22 games in all competitions last term, and played in both the first two fixtures of this season as well, but is trying to force a move away. Leeds boss Daniel Farke gave an update on Sinisterra's future last week, stating that the Colombian, alongside other Whites' wingers Wilfried Gnonto and Helder Costa, reportedly asked to be left out of matchday squads at the present time

Since then, Sky Sports have reported that OGC Nice are said to be keen on taking the player to Ligue 1, and they could rival his former side Feyenoord for his signature, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl.

Football Insider are now suggesting that talks have taken place between the Whites and Premier League side Brentford in the hopes of resolving Sinisterra's situation whilst he remains away from Leeds' first-team training over his current situation.

Latest Luis Sinisterra news

Here, we take a look at all the latest regarding the future of Sinisterra at Leeds.

Sinisterra could seek legal action against Leeds

According to a report from Phil Hay, Sinisterra's release clause has now expired, meaning the Whites' hand in negotiations has been strengthened and that they could hold out for a higher price for the winger.

He has since indicated that there is a "legal issue" in regard to a release clause in Sinisterra’s contract, with many of the squad having clauses as part of their deals following relegation. He said: "There is confusion over the situation with Sinisterra. Sinisterra training away from the main squad at Leeds United amid legal discussion over his contract and release clause."

Leeds have been stung before by CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) with the deal surrounding Jean Kevin Augustin and RB Leipzig and will be keen to avoid another situation such as that with Sinisterra.

Sinisterra's loan situation explained

Leeds are unlikely to sanction a loan exit for the attacker before the transfer window closes, according to Football Insider.

Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Max Wober, and Jack Harrison have only exited the club temporarily; but Sinisterra won't be joining them, and will have to be sold if he is to part ways with the club this summer.

With the loan and release clauses expiring, the Whites are unlikely to entertain similar offers for Sinisterra this window despite him refusing to take part in Daniel Farke's first-team plans.

Brentford not targeting Sinisterra

With the player training away from the senior squad, it appears as though a move is inevitable before September 1st, with the aforementioned Brentford claimed to be one interested party that were ready to offer the 24-year-old an immediate return to the top-flight.

However, in a fresh development, reporter Pipe Sierra has revealed that the Bees are not among the clubs keeping tabs on Sinisterra ahead of deadline day next week.

That doesn’t mean the Colombian won’t move, though, with the journalist adding that there are three clubs looking at Sinisterra, and he suggested there could be a more concrete update by the end of the week.