Luis Sinisterra's potential exit from Leeds United this summer has been gathering momentum as the transfer window draws to a close.

The Colombian initially joined the Whites last summer in a £22m deal from Dutch giants Feyenoord. However, things haven't quite gone to plan at Elland Road, with Leeds suffering relegation and Sinisterra unable to make the impact both he would and the club would have liked.

The move to West Yorkshire came the season after he was almost ever present for Feyenoord, where Sinisterra had bagged 23 goals and collected a further 14 assists in 49 games in all competitions. He had also claimed the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season award in the process.

He remains a Leeds player; however, Daniel Farke gave an update on Sinisterra's future not long ago, stating that the Colombian, alongside other Whites' wingers Wilfried Gnonto and Helder Costa, reportedly asked to be left out of matchday squads at the present time

Since then, Sky Sports have reported that OGC Nice are said to be one side who are interested in taking the player to Ligue 1, and they could rival his former side Feyenoord for his signature, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl.

Football Insider are now suggesting that talks have taken place between the Whites and Premier League side Brentford, who are keen on the wide man.

The winger has since resolved issues surrounding his contract with the club and returned to the first-team fold and full training. He was quickly reinstated at the weekend against Ipswich and showed his class, having a huge hand in two goals.

The Colombian's shot was saved in the first half for Joel Piroe to slot home the rebound, before scoring himself in the second half, racing through from Jamie Shackleton's pass to calmly fire past the Ipswich goalkeeper.

Latest Luis Sinisterra news

However, the window remains open, which could still see the winger depart. Here, we take a look at all the latest regarding the future of Sinisterra at Leeds.

Farke's decision vindicated

Not only was Farke's decision to put Sinisterra back into the lineup a bold decision, it was also the right one, with the winger scoring.

"I wasn’t too concerned about these two decisions (to pick Gnonto and Sinisterra) to be honest because I’ve watched them during the training week and they looked really, really sharp and disciplined and I had a really good feeling with this decision," said Farke, via The Yorkshire Post.

"I was in general pleased with our offensive firepower, especially because we played a side who just conceded one goal over their first four games. I am pleased for my offensive players that they showed real quality today and also clinical finishes and it’s good for the mood, good for the confidence, good for the table, good for them also to be off the mark in terms of goals and I am happy with this."

He excelled throughout, and played well outside of his goal, too:

Leeds' Joseph Paintsil deal off?

After Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claimed a few days ago that Leeds were considering pulling their offer off the table for Joseph Paintsil, there is now a fresh twist on Genk's end that could see the move fall apart.

Sheth has revealed that Paintsil is keen on a move to Elland Road to continue his footballing development in England, but negotiations have now stalled. The player himself is having a dispute with his current club over the terms of his potential exit.

It remains to be seen what impact it will have if it fails to materialise, but with Leeds well stocked on the wings, Paintsil coming in would likely have seen a departure to one of Leeds' wide men, but that deal falling through could keep Sinisterra to remain at the club beyond the transfer deadline.

Sporting CP interest emerges

Sinisterra is now being linked with a move to Portuguese side Sporting CP, who have already utilised the Championship market this summer by signing Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres.

That's according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Sport Witness) who claim the Colombian is a target alongside Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard, with Sinisterra described as "faster and more explosive."

However, their chase for Damsgaard seems more advanced, as an approach has already been made and it appears Sporting would only move for Sinisterra as a very late option in the window.