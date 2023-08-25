Highlights Luis Sinisterra's potential exit from Leeds United is gaining momentum as the transfer window closes, with interest from OGC Nice and Feyenoord.

Sinisterra's presence at Leeds has been overshadowed by controversy, with the winger refusing to play in the last two league fixtures.

Despite previous uncertainty, manager Daniel Farke is now hopeful that Leeds will keep Sinisterra, highlighting his importance to the team's quality.

Luis Sinisterra's potential exit from Leeds United this summer has been gathering momentum as the transfer window draws to a close.

The Colombian initially joined the Whites last summer in a £22m deal from Dutch giants Feyenoord. However, things haven't quite gone to plan at Elland Road, with Leeds suffering relegation and Sinisterra unable to make the impact he would and the club would have liked.

The move to West Yorkshire came the season after he was almost ever present for Feyenoord, where Sinisterra had notched 23 goals and collected a further 14 assists in 49 games in all competitions. He had also claimed the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season award.

However, his presence at the club has been overshadowing his talent, with the winger refusing to play a part in Leeds' last two fixtures in the league and potentially looking for an exit.

Sinisterra notched seven goals and one assist from 22 games in all competitions last term, and played in both the first two fixtures of this season as well. Leeds boss Daniel Farke gave an update on Sinisterra's future last week, stating that the Colombian, alongside other Whites' wingers Wilfried Gnonto and Helder Costa, reportedly asked to be left out of matchday squads at the present time

Since then, Sky Sports have reported that OGC Nice are said to be one side who are interested in taking the player to Ligue 1, and they could rival his former side Feyenoord for his signature, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl.

Football Insider are now suggesting that talks have taken place between the Whites and Premier League side Brentford in the hopes of resolving Sinisterra's situation whilst he remains away from Leeds' first-team training over his current situation.

Latest Luis Sinisterra news

Here, we take a look at all the latest regarding the future of Sinisterra at Leeds.

Everton interest in Luis Sinisterra

Gnonto has been the subject of four offers from the Toffees, with the Italian international winger even refusing to play for Leeds and handing in a transfer request as he looked to push for a move away.

Therefore, the Premier League side are on the lookout for another winger, and it appears they could go back to Leeds for another player in Sinisterra, having already brought Jack Harrison to the club from Elland Road on loan.

Football Transfers has revealed he could come into the thinking of the recruitment team at Everton, they wrote: “It is not clear whether Everton will decide to come back in after talks reached an impasse, but the side are now in the process of considering other options, such as Johan Bakayoko of PSV Eindhoven and Luis Sinisterra, also at Leeds.”

Gnonto knock-on effect

Leeds are well stocked in wide areas, in spite of the loss of Harrison. The club can call upon the likes of Gnonto, Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Georginio Rutter, Ian Poveda, and Helder Costa to hold down a wide berth.

It means that competition is fierce, and a recent update from Phil Hay with regards to Gnonto is that he is set to stay after apologising to Farke and the Leeds hierarchy and reintegrating with the first-team.

That kept the possibility open for Sinisterra to depart, with many fans expectation being that another of Leeds' wide men would be sold this summer, and the Colombian made the most sense whilst a legal dispute rumbled on, with Hay revealing: "There is confusion over the situation with Sinisterra. Sinisterra training away from the main squad at Leeds United amid legal discussion over his contract and release clause."

Gnonto and Sinisterra set to stay at Leeds?

However, since then, further news has come to light. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Daniel Farke addressed the issues that have surrounded Sinisterra and Gnonto, he said: "In general, you can't compare the situations. With Luis [Sinisterra], there was a legal, contractual situation. That situation is sorted; he's clear in his head.

Speaking on the Gnonto situation, Farke said: "You get a second chance, but there is no third chance. He had to work hard to earn all the trust and love and support. The ball is in his court now."

He added: