Highlights Luis Sinisterra's absence from the Leeds United match against Birmingham City was speculated to be due to his desire to force a move away from the club.

Sinisterra's future at Leeds remains uncertain as he is currently training separately from the main first-team group while his contractual situation is being resolved.

Feyenoord and Nice are both reportedly interested in signing Sinisterra, but Leeds may hold out for a higher price due to the expiration of his release clause.

Daniel Farke would not go into detail on Luis Sinisterra’s absence as Leeds United lost 1-0 to Birmingham City on Saturday, but has since shed light on the situation.

There had been rumours on social media indicating that the winger may not be involved as he looks to force a move away, as Sinisterra's teammate Wilfried Gnonto has now done for the past two games.

So, all eyes were on the team news at 2pm, when it was confirmed that the former Feyenoord man wasn’t in the matchday squad, even though he had started the opening day draw with Cardiff City and featured from the bench against Shrewsbury Town in mid-week, too.

His absence was felt as well, with the Whites lacking a cutting edge in the final third, as they fell to their first defeat of the campaign, thanks to a 90th minute Lukas Jutkiewicz penalty.

Leeds signed Sinisterra last summer from Feyenoord for a reported fee in the region of £20million, according to The Athletic. The Colombian international was electric the season before Leeds signed him, earning the UEFA Conference League’s inaugural Young Player of the Season award and lighting up the Eredivisie along the way as well.

He was almost ever present for the Dutch giants, bagging 23 goals and 14 assists in 49 games in all competitions. A haul which Leeds were perhaps not expecting him to replicate in the Premier League, but Leeds fans had hoped that he would be a regular fixture within the starting line up.

Perhaps if he had, the Whites would have staved off relegation, with Sinisterra notching seven goals and one assist from 22 games in all competitions.

Farke was questioned on why Sinisterra wasn’t involved against Blues, and he didn’t give much away on his absence when speaking to journalist Phil Hay, but he reiterated he only wants committed players as part of his squad at Elland Road, stating: "He was not available. There will be a time when we talk about this situation. I don't explain more. I’m quite pragmatic. If someone doesn’t want to be with us, he goes out of the dressing room and won’t train with us. I only want people who are fully focused and committed. I’m not begging or praying ‘please, please play for us.’ This club is too big."

Latest Leeds United and Luis Sinisterra news

With that in mind, here, we take a look at all the latest regarding the future of Sinisterra at Leeds.

Farke explains Sinisterra training situation

Speaking via his pre-West Bromwich Albion press conference, Leeds' boss explained that Sinisterra has been training away from the main first-team group, with his future at Elland Road at a crossroads whilst the situation continues to be resolved. He said: "We spoke openly about it would be a bumpy August and that there are exit clauses in contracts. It's not professional to speak about it but the closer we edge to the end of the window, the more control we are in.

“It is easier to say that Helder Costa, Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto are training separately from the group, they have individual training in order to stay fit and be prepared. With Luis, it is different (to Gnonto). He had some clauses in his contract, and it was more like an open contractual question marks and legal question marks for how this was set up exactly.

"For that, he was not available for the last game. Until everything is clear, he won't train with the group because his mind can't concentrate fully on football."

Nice and Feyenoord chase Sinisterra

Nice have joined Feyenoord in the race to sign Luis Sinisterra from Leeds ahead of the transfer deadline.

It was apparent last week that Feyenoord were keen on bringing Sinisterra back to De Kuip, in a move that would likely appeal to the player. According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, the Eredivisie champions are attempting to convince the forward of a return to the club just 12 months after departing for Elland Road. The Dutch giants will be able to offer Champions League football after winning the Eredivisie last season.

The Yorkshire Evening Post have since offered a contrasting update on the matter regarding Sinisterra and a possible return to Netherlands. Graham Smyth reveals that while reports have surfaced claiming that the winger is subject to Feyenoord interest, that this isn’t the case: "The YEP understands that reports of a loan move back to Feyenoord are wide of the mark but the Colombian talent remains one of those expected to attract interest in the window. Sinisterra was among those Leeds always hoped to retain this summer for the Championship and that is still the case despite the weekend’s events."

However, another offer could also be forthcoming, as the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15:50) confirmed that OGC Nice are said to be keen on taking the player to Ligue 1. The French side finished ninth in the top-flight last season.

According to a report from Phil Hay yesterday, Tyler Adams and Sinisterra's release clauses have now expired, meaning the Whites' hand in negotiations has been strengthened and that they could hold out for a higher price for the pair.

He has since indicated that there is a "legal issue" in regard to a release clause in Sinisterra’s contract, with many of the squad having clauses as part of their deals following relegation. He said "there is confusion over the situation with Sinisterra.

"Sinisterra training away from the main squad at Leeds United amid legal discussion over his contract and release clause."

Until that legal battle is resolved, it is likely he will continue to train alone away from the first-team group.