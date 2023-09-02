Highlights Luis Sinisterra's transfer from Leeds United to Bournemouth was a result of a contractual dispute and the expiration of a relegation release clause.

The move was made on loan to avoid a potential legal battle with Sinisterra's representatives.

Leeds United likely made the right decision in allowing Sinisterra to leave, as it aligns with manager Daniel Farke's emphasis on squad morale and commitment.

As anticipated, a hectic transfer deadline day unfolded at Leeds United.

That was, in no small part, due to Luis Sinisterra, who has been subject to real speculation surrounding his future all summer since relegation from the Premier League.

Many players opted to seek pastures new in the aftermath of the division fall-out, but no departures were stretched out longer than Sinisterra's in a saga that spanned all summer.

The winger briefly even formed one third of the Whites' exiles alongside Helder Costa and Wilfried Gnonto, having outlined his views on his future in no uncertain terms to Daniel Farke by ruling himself out of contention, and subsequently being banished from the dressing room.

They had all trained in isolation, although Gnonto and Sinisterra were both handed a shot at redemption by Farke, who decided to reinstate the duo into his plans in a move that took supporters by surprise.

His decision was swiftly vindicated as the duo both featured on the scoresheet in last weekend's dramatic 4-3 victory away at high-flying Ipswich Town, provoking home that they would remain at the club after all.

But while Gnonto has against all odds, Sinisterra's future became increasingly speculative as yesterday's deadline day developed.

Luis Sinisterra joins Bournemouth from Leeds United

Sinisterra became the second player to leave Leeds for Bournemouth over the summer, joining Tyler Adams in moving down to Dorset.

The circumstances had shocked fans, though, as Sinisterra has simply made the move on loan.

However, it has since emerged that Leeds sanctioned a temporary switch in order to avoid a legal battle that Sinisterra's representatives would have spearheaded had he been kept in West Yorkshire against his will after the deadline.

The Athletic's Phil Hay explained that the showdown was related to a relegation release clause within the player's contract that had expired last month after the club already rejected an approach from Nice, leaving Sinisterra and his people to believe that the deal was not honoured.

As such, then, that led to the loan deal that will also see Jaidon Anthony join Farke's ranks for the remainder of the current campaign.

And Sinisterra has now issued his first words after leaving Leeds...

What has Luis Sinisterra said after leaving Leeds United for Bournemouth?

Speaking on Bournemouth's official social media channels, Sinisterra said: "I'm really excited to be here, I can't wait to meet you (supporters) in the stadium.

"I promise you I will do my best for the team, up the Cherries!"

Have Leeds United made the right decision by loaning Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth?

Though it may have appeared a surprising and somewhat strange decision initially, the move makes much more sense from a Leeds perspective following Hay's update.

Of course, Farke has placed a significant emphasis upon squad morale and has outlined his stance of not wanting any players who are either not committed to playing for Leeds or will cause serious problems off the pitch out the door.

Sinisterra may well have been within his rights to leave Leeds too, but given that he wanted a move, it just simply feels the best option to have sanctioned that.