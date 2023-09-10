Luis Sinisterra is on loan at AFC Bournemouth this year, but he is still worth a lot of money to his parent club, Leeds United.

Leeds sent Sinisterra on loan to Premier League club Bournemouth late on in the summer transfer window, with Jaidon Anthony moving in the opposite direction.

Even though the Colombian won't be directly contributing to Leeds' push to get back to where his temporary club is, he is still a very valuable asset to them.

He did have problems with injuries in his first season with the Yorkshire-based club, but he contributed five goals in the Premier League, in just 19 games.

The winger could be someone that they'll look to use, if they return to the Premier League, or they may look to cash in on him.

Here are all the details around his contract, wages, and predicted value that could affect his future with the club.

How much is Luis Sinisterra earning per week?

The 24-year-old is on an estimated £65,000 per week, according to Capology.com. They also estimate that he was on that amount of money last season.

However, his loan move to Bournemouth means that his wages don't fall on Leeds. Capology believe that the Cherries are covering all of his wage, as opposed to both clubs paying a certain percentage of the £65,000 per week each.

This means that Leeds will be saving over £3 million per year in wages by sending him down south.

What is Luis Sinisterra's contract situation?

He joined Leeds last season from Dutch club Feyenoord. On joining, he signed a five-year deal with the club. Sinisterra tied his future to Yorkshire, and this gives the club all the power if he ever decides that he wants to leave permanently.

For the next few years, Leeds don't have to worry about any clubs coming and poaching the Colombian for free. This means that they can demand higher amounts of money for him. The Wilfried Gnonto situation, this summer, proved that this will happen to players who sign big contracts and then want to leave a year into them.

How much is Luis Sinisterra worth?

Transfermarkt.com value the 24-year-old at €22 million (just shy of £19 million). He was bought by Leeds for just over £21 million last summer. So Transfermarkt obviously see him as having depreciated in value.

Injuries will play a part in this; there's a reason why he only featured in 19 league games last season. It wasn't because he was out of favour. He just wasn't available enough.

There's an old phrase that goes 'the best ability is availability.' With the wages that he's on, why would a club like Bournemouth want to take him permanently when he is prone to being injured?

He can have very promising moments. But anywhere north of £15 million, for me, would be a bit much for Sinisterra at the moment, until he has proven himself over a longer period.

His 22/23 league campaign, in which he scored five times in the Prem and missed half the games, shouldn't give any club a reason to think that he's held his value.

The only reason why someone would pay closer the £19 million mark for him is because of his lengthy contract.