‘Ludicrous,’ ‘Shambles’ – Many Birmingham fans fume as reports emerge around future of 30-y/o

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been reacting to the reports suggesting that Championship rivals Millwall are in talks with the Blues over a potential permanent deal for Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Kieftenbeld has been an impressive performer at the base of midfield for Aitor Karanka’s side over the last few weeks, having fought back from injury and from being out of favour at the start of the campaign to establish himself back in the starting line-up.

The 30-year-old has started each of the last three Championship matches and played a vital role in their recent 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

The midfielder was a mainstay in the middle of the park during his first four seasons at St Andrew’s, but injuries kept him on the sidelines for most of last term and limited him to just eight Championship appearances.

It emerged during the summer though that Karanka was willing to allow him to leave the club but he eventually stayed and has returned to favour.

It is thought that Gary Rowett is keen to re-sign the midfielder, who he first brought to English football during his time in charge of the Blues, and that the south London club are in talks over a deal.

That comes with Millwall reportedly wanting to improve their options in the middle of the park before the window closes, per London News Online.

It seems the 30-year-old is a popular figure amongst Blues supporters with his high work rate and battling qualities making him a standout performer even when Birmingham are struggling for consistent results.

Many fans were left fuming over the latest reports and have suggested it would be a mistake to allow him to leave the club to a potential relegation rival.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Absolutely ludicrous if we let him go, one of the few positives we’ve had this season at all, let him go and I see quite a negative short term existence for us in the Champ https://t.co/NV215ZyRZv — Jake 💙 (@bcfcwoody97) January 22, 2021

Eugh this club is just a shambles… #BCFC https://t.co/ax7XIUg061 — Andy Moore (@Ajmoore21) January 22, 2021

Utter madness if they let him go. https://t.co/jFtAh1Avzw — John Ramsay (@JohnR200) January 22, 2021

This would be a particularly braindead move given we are in a relegation battle, he starts every week and the fee would be nominal. — Le Mod (@AB18751) January 22, 2021

Absolute ridiculous decision if they do this…the fact we’ve picked up form is purely down to the fact he’s come into the team & added energy. Let alone the fact it’s potential rival we strengthen while weakening us. Makes no sense! If he goes he goes in the summer not before — Chris Royston (@MrBrightside_32) January 22, 2021

He’s been one of our better performers as of late would be a big mistake in my opinion especially as we now seem to be in a dog fight to stay up he’s the kind of player we need 💙👊 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) January 22, 2021

One of the worst decisions the club would be making on a player in a very long time. #bcfc — Ryan Seal (@ryanbcfc94) January 22, 2021

Madness! Unlike many others can never be a accused of giving anything less than 100% to the cause. Has fought his way back from serious injury and into contention with numerous managers who have at first disregarded him. Should be offered new contract not sold. — Patrick Fleming (@flemingpad) January 22, 2021

This would be a shocking move for blues. He's crucial to the squad — Luke Phillips (@Lukewphillips07) January 22, 2021