‘Ludicrous’, ‘Love this news’ – Contrasting reactions from these Birmingham City fans as player agreement reached

Lukas Jutkiewicz has signed a contract that will keep him at Birmingham City until the summer of 2024.

The agreement was actually sorted earlier in the season when Aitor Karanka was in charge, but no announcement was made by the club, with Birmingham Live revealing the agreement this evening.

The 32-year-old striker has been an important player for Blues over the years, however he had endured a tough period earlier in the season.

But, he has benefited hugely from the appointment of Lee Bowyer, scoring three goals in five games, including a brace in the 2-0 victory over Stoke City yesterday that saw the team take a huge step towards safety.

Despite his major improvement under the new management, this is a deal that has divided opinion among the fan base, with some wondering whether they should’ve given an experienced such a lengthy contract.

Here we look at some of the comments to the update from Twitter…

Oh well another 2 yrs of the club standing still and mediocracy — mick (@mickyh01) April 11, 2021

I do question giving a player a contract that will take him to 35! How long was left on his current deal — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) April 11, 2021

That just makes Karankas judgements even more bizarre….. — Gary Grim Clarke (@garygrim1966) April 11, 2021

He deserves his new contract. Blues ain’t standing still because Juke at this level is one of the best, if not the best, centre forward of his type in the Championship #BCFC — Brummie Al (@BluenoseRoyal) April 11, 2021

What really is the comms strategy at Blues. What else has been done that we are deemed unworthy to be informed about. #bcfc Pleased for Juke in all this. — SWKRO (@KRO1975) April 11, 2021

Gave him a new deal but tried to offload him in January, what on earth was Karanka playing at? — KC (@KeegBCFC) April 11, 2021

Ludicrous ! As much as we all love Jukey what use will he be aged 34? — Alan Watton (@AlanAlanwatton) April 11, 2021

Genuinely love this news. — 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗟𝘂𝗺 (@RichieLum4) April 11, 2021