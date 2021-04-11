Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Ludicrous’, ‘Love this news’ – Contrasting reactions from these Birmingham City fans as player agreement reached

Published

4 mins ago

on

Lukas Jutkiewicz has signed a contract that will keep him at Birmingham City until the summer of 2024.

The agreement was actually sorted earlier in the season when Aitor Karanka was in charge, but no announcement was made by the club, with Birmingham Live revealing the agreement this evening.

The 32-year-old striker has been an important player for Blues over the years, however he had endured a tough period earlier in the season.

But, he has benefited hugely from the appointment of Lee Bowyer, scoring three goals in five games, including a brace in the 2-0 victory over Stoke City yesterday that saw the team take a huge step towards safety.

Despite his major improvement under the new management, this is a deal that has divided opinion among the fan base, with some wondering whether they should’ve given an experienced such a lengthy contract.

Here we look at some of the comments to the update from Twitter…


