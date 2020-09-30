Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Ludicrous’, ‘Absolutely gutted’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to recent player announcement

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Cardiff City’s Callum Paterson for an undisclosed fee, the Bluebirds have confirmed via their official website.

Wednesday are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Sky Bet Championship table, having had 12 points deducted before the start of the season.

The Owls have been busy in the transfer window thus far, with Paterson being announced as their latest arrival this afternoon.

Paterson joined Cardiff from Hearts in 2017, making 106 appearances for the Bluebirds during his three-year spell in South Wales.

The 25-year-old was one of their leading goalscorer’s last season, with the versatile player scoring seven goals in a total of 42 games across all competitions.

Paterson has now moved to Hillsborough, though, joining Wednesday for a reported fee of £500,000 as per WalesOnline.

Paterson’s departure has caused anger amongst the majority of Cardiff fans, who have seen their side pick up three points from their first three games this term.

Here, we take a look at their reactions to the departure of the Scottish international…


Article title: 'Ludicrous', 'Absolutely gutted' – Many Cardiff City fans react to recent player announcement

