‘Ludicrous’, ‘Absolutely gutted’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to recent player announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Cardiff City’s Callum Paterson for an undisclosed fee, the Bluebirds have confirmed via their official website.

Wednesday are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Sky Bet Championship table, having had 12 points deducted before the start of the season.

The Owls have been busy in the transfer window thus far, with Paterson being announced as their latest arrival this afternoon.

Paterson joined Cardiff from Hearts in 2017, making 106 appearances for the Bluebirds during his three-year spell in South Wales.

The 25-year-old was one of their leading goalscorer’s last season, with the versatile player scoring seven goals in a total of 42 games across all competitions.

Paterson has now moved to Hillsborough, though, joining Wednesday for a reported fee of £500,000 as per WalesOnline.

Paterson’s departure has caused anger amongst the majority of Cardiff fans, who have seen their side pick up three points from their first three games this term.

Here, we take a look at their reactions to the departure of the Scottish international…

Wow pathetic better replace him we are in desperate need of a creative cam as tomlin can’t do it all on his own and a winger get it sorted city or mid table is best we will achieve — Ross Wills (@Ccfcrossy) September 30, 2020

Absolutely shocking business, no need to sell him on the cheap to a rival club. Two years on his deal and only 25. Ludicrous. — Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) September 30, 2020

People moaning he’s gone but he’s a third choice striker no better than the strikers we already have so wouldn’t even play,he’s not a number 10 not creative at all so where does that leave him to fit in? He’s passionate works hard but doesn’t bring that much to the team. — Rhys Jones (@Rhysj91) September 30, 2020

£500k is an absolute joke — Sam Roberts (@samrobs23) September 30, 2020

Big mistake! @Callump7 thanks for giving everything, modern legend status secured! — Adam Hale (@AdamRHale) September 30, 2020

Wrong move. I’m a fan of Neil Harris and back him totally but players like Callum Patterson are vital and his versatility you can’t put a price on. Will take some replacing. — Richard Lewis (@RichLew82) September 30, 2020

What are you playing at city? @Callump7 wore the badge with pride and desire, and is one of the only decent players we had left! Selling to a play off rival too. What are you doing?! — Ellis| Up The City 💙 (@EllisTheChicken) September 30, 2020

Cheers @Callump7, thanks for the memories!!! Gutted to see another one of my favourite players leave again. 😭😭 Shame the club couldn’t sell you for a reasonable price 😡🙄 pic.twitter.com/794q8u7dRD — Rhys Grant (@Bluebird131999) September 30, 2020

Can't understand this at all, absolutely gutted!! Sheffield Wednesday have had an absolute steal!! Good luck @Callump7, I'm sure you'll give your all, exactly the same as every time you were on the pitch for us!! — Leigh Thomas (@mamajammer77) September 30, 2020