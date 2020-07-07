Ludewig starts: How we expect Barnsley to line-up v Luton tonight

Barnsley are back in action in the Championship this evening, knowing a huge three points are on the line as they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Gerhard Struber’s side were on the end of a heavily scoreline in a similarly important fixture with Stoke City over the weekend, but results on Sunday (defeats for Middlesbrough and Hull City) offer the Tykes hope of climbing out of trouble at the bottom of the Championship.

Maximum points off Luton are a must, however, with the Hatters fighting a similar battle. Simply, the winner tonight has a shot of surviving, the loser is probably heading back to League One.

With that in mind, we take a look at the XI we expect to see Struber turn to this evening…

As our graphic shows, we aren’t expecting any changes this evening, which may be a surprise to some given the defeat against Stoke on Saturday. However, Struber has a lot of faith in these players and something of a freak result will not impact that.

So, we’ve gone for Jack Walton in goal once more, with a back-three of Michael Sollbauer, Mads Andersen and Ben Williams ahead of him.

Despite Struber hooking the pair inside an hour at the weekend, Marcel Ritzmaier and Kilian Ludewig should continue in the wing-back roles, whilst the duty of Alex Mowatt and Luke Thomas in the middle of the pitch will be to provide a link between attack and defence.

Cauley Woodrow will operate in the No.10 role, which is a position he’s thrived in this season, as he looks to provide Conor Chaplin and Jacob Brown with the ammunition to put Luton to the sword.