‘Lucky to have him’, ‘Absolute baller’ – Many Blackburn fans rave over player following performance v Reading

After four disappointing results in succession, Blackburn Rovers snapped their poor streak on the pitch with a 2-0 success over Reading at Ewood Park yesterday.

Rovers had not tasted success since a 5-1 drubbing of Cardiff City on September 25 – almost a full month since a win had come their way.

Losses to Huddersfield and Blackpool on the road followed before they squandered a two-goal lead last Saturday at home to Coventry City, and then they went on their travels to the capital to face Queens Park Rangers where they succumbed to a late Ilias Chair strike.

Tony Mowbray pitched his side up against a team in half-decent form themselves in Reading and after a poor first half, the hosts rallied to win by a comfortable margin.

And for once Ben Brereton was not on the scoresheet, with the goals going firstly to Sam Gallagher who was tasked with an easy tap-in, whilst Tyrhys Dolan’s strike was one of pure quality.

The diminutive forward cut in from the left side of the pitch unchallenged and he was able to fire an effort into the far corner beyond the outstretched arm of Luke Southwood.

Dolan’s all-round contributions were praised by Mowbray and there was similar praise for his performance on social media by Rovers fans.

Didn’t think we were great today, did our usual 5 minutes where we scored twice, Tyrhys Dolan is different class mind #BRFC — Josh (@JoshHarding123) October 23, 2021

What a player Tyrhys Dolan is btw — amber (@4mber_) October 23, 2021

TYRHYS DOLAN!!! 💫

What a gem! 💎 Please remind me where we got him from and how much?!? 😂 — Mr. Nobody (@jongardner1979) October 23, 2021

Tyrhys Dolan is an absolute baller. Pass it on. #Rovers — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) October 23, 2021

England u20 call up very soon. unreal talent and we’re lucky to have him 💙💙💙 — Benjamin Diaz 🇨🇱 (@riley08ben) October 23, 2021

A brilliant example to all young footballers that are told they’re not good enough , keep believing 👌 — Nick Grindley (@Nickg2311) October 24, 2021

He Was amazing today 🔥👏🏻 — Dominic Morrison (@dmo7940) October 23, 2021

Excellent today 👏 what a finish for your goal ⚽🔥 well deserved mate 🔵⚪ — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) October 23, 2021

First time I’ve seen you play live and wow 👏👏👏 so impressed, both talent and work rate 💙 — Alicia (@liss_russ) October 23, 2021

Amazing as always! Covered every blade of grass and a great goal!!🔵⚪💙 — Kathryn Young (@KatjwJ) October 23, 2021