Despite Burnley's return to the Premier League, it appears Wout Weghorst has no future at Turf Moor.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the Clarets do not want the Dutchman to remain at the club.

The above report claims that the forward will be allowed to leave the club owing to not fitting in with the plans or playing style of boss Vincent Kompany.

Recently, Alan Nixon via Patreon claimed that they would prefer a permanent sale, too.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers what they thought of the decision, and what sort of fee Burnley can expect to command for their player this summer.

James Reeves

It is definitely the right decision for Burnley to sell Weghorst.

The Dutchman struggled last season for the Clarets in the Premier League and he is yet to score in the league for Man United, despite playing in a much better and significantly more creative side at Old Trafford.

There would also be question marks over whether Weghorst would be suited to Vincent Kompany's style of play at Turf Moor, so it is difficult to see him having a future in Lancashire.

Burnley will be hoping to recoup as much of the fee they paid for Weghorst back and given his increased profile following his World Cup exploits and his Old Trafford stint, they realistically have a chance of receiving a decent fee for his services.

I think somewhere between £10-15 million would be a fair asking price from the Clarets.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Given how his brief time at Turf Moor went last season, you can see why Burnley are keen to move Wout Weghorst on.

He is hardly pulling up any trees at Manchester United either, which further justifies their decision.

However, on the flip side, his performances on loan at United this season are hurting his value, too, in my opinion, and given the Clarets paid a reported £12 million for the Dutchman last summer, they are likely looking at a serious loss.

Indeed, I think they'd be lucky to get half of what they paid for him in January 2022, this summer.

I can't imagine he would have moved to the Premier League for a modest wage, so getting him off the books, even at a loss, may well be worth the hit for the Clarets.

Sam Rourke

It makes complete sense to move Weghorst on in my eyes.

He's a player that seems to divide opinion amongst the Clarets' fanbase especially given the way he seemingly wanted out after the club suffered relegation to the Championship last season.

He's struggled to really hit the heights at Manchester United this term and I can see Kompany being keen to bring in his own attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

The Clarets will struggle to garner a significant sum of money for Weghorst you'd feel given how the Dutch striker has performed in recent months for the Red Devils, so they'd have to cope with making a loss on the player.

For all parties though, a summer departure from Turf Moor makes the most sense here.