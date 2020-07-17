Luciano Becchio reacts to Leeds United’s crucial win over Barnsley

Leeds United moved closer to a long-awaited return to the Premier League on Thursday evening, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over Barnsley at Elland Road.

Michael Sollbauer’s own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Leeds took a sizeable step towards achieving their goals this term.

Leeds were far from their best in the match though, with Barnsley having the better of the chances, although they failed to take any of them that fell their way.

It means that Leeds are now sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with just two matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Former Leeds United striker Luciano Becchio took to Twitter following the win over the Tykes, and was clearly delighted to see Bielsa’s side pick up a crucial three points on the night.

Yesssssssssssssssss — Luciano Becchio (@becchioluciano) July 16, 2020

Leeds are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Derby County, where a point could seal their promotion into the Premier League.

The Whites will be looking for revenge, after they were beaten by the Rams in their play-off semi-final last season at Elland Road.

Do you know the nicknames of these EFL clubs? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 40 WHAT IS BARNSLEY'S NICKNAME? The Spikes The Tykes The Flights The Knights

The Verdict:

It’s great to see former Leeds players reacting to the club’s current success.

Becchio is a firm fans favourite at Elland Road, and you have to ask the question as to how well he would have coped in this Leeds team at the moment.

Marcelo Bielsa deserves a huge amount of credit for his role in their impressive season to date, and Leeds fully deserve to win promotion into the top-flight this term.

Surely Leeds won’t throw away this golden opportunity to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.