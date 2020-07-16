Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Luciano Becchio delivers message Leeds fans will love ahead of Barnsley clash

Published

5 mins ago

on

Leeds United take on Barnsley this evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to take a huge step towards a return to the Premier League.

The Whites have been fantastic this season in the second tier and would thoroughly deserve to go up via automatic promotion.

They need to get the job done, though, and this evening they take on a Barnsley side needing points to stay in the division and avoid the drop to League One.

With that in mind, then, the Whites know that it is going to be tough this evening and, therefore, any support that they can get is surely going to be welcomed.

Luciano Becchio has offered his encouragement to the team with that in mind, then, with him posting this message on social media:

The Verdict

Becchio was a top player for Leeds and is still looked back on fondly by fans from his time at Elland Road.

He regularly posts messages about the Whites and it’s clear he still loves the club, so he’ll be as delighted as anyone else if and when the men from Yorkshire get the job done in the next week.


