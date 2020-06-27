Luciano Becchio delights Leeds United fans with social media post during Fulham game

Ex-Leeds United striker Luciano Becchio was pleased to share his view of the Fulham game today, watching on from the sunny beaches of Spain.

The 36-year-old is now assistant manager at Spanish outfit CD Atletico Baleares. In his 14 year career as he player he worked his way through the ranks of several different Spanish clubs, eventually finding himself in the Barcelona B team.

Though it was at Elland Road where the striker made a name for himself. In four-and-a-half seasons at the club he scored 86 goals across all competitions, helping the side to promotion from League One in 2010.

But after Leeds took the lead through Patrick Bamford earlier today, Becchio shared this post on Twitter:

After his spell at Leeds he tried his luck with Norwich City in the Premier League. His time with the Canaries didn’t work out though – he made just 16 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons at the club, failing to score and spending much of his time on the sidelines.

He left Norwich in 2015 after a short spell on-loan at Rotherham United, and he would eventually return to the Yorkshire club after a short hiatus back to Spain.

Having joined Baleares as a player in 2016, he’s now working as a coach at the club, and Leeds fans are always happy to hear from him.

The verdict

A true Leeds legend in his time at the club. People often forget how gifted and how natural a finisher Becchio was – he was a well-rounded striker, and his Premier League stint should’ve been so much more. Now as the Argentine breaks into coaching, fans may well see him back at Elland Road one day.