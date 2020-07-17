Lucas Radebe sends confident Leeds United message as promotion edges closer

Leeds United edged closer towards achieving promotion into the Premier League, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over Barnsley at Elland Road on Thursday evening.

The Whites took the lead through a Michael Sollbauer own goal, after persistence from Patrick Bamford saw the Tykes player deflect the ball into his own net.

Leeds were far from their best after that, with Gerhard Struber’s side having the better of the chances at Elland Road, but they failed to take any of them, as Leeds ran out winners.

It means that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now top of the Championship table, and more importantly, six points clear of third-placed Brentford with two matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Therefore, Leeds only need a single point in their last two matches to achieve promotion into the Premier League, which certainly seems achievable.

One player that featured for Leeds the last time they were playing their football in the top-flight was Lucas Radebe, with the Elland Road favourite recently taking to Twitter to express his emotions as Leeds edge closer to a long overdue promotion back into the Premier League.

OMG one point away from EPL status Where we belong,could even feel the excitement simmering. No doubt we are a premiership outfit. Come on @LUFC #MOT — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) July 16, 2020

Leeds could clinch promotion in their next match, when they take on Derby County, where they’ll be looking to avenge their defeat to the Rams in the play-off semi-final last season.

The Verdict:

They’re surely there now.

Leeds have been brilliant this season, and they full deserve to win promotion into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

They made hard work of the win over Barnsley, with the Tykes arguably having the better of the chances on the day at Elland Road.

But teams that are in the hunt for promotion should always find a way to battle for three points, and that’s exactly what Leeds did against Barnsley.

Surely they won’t blow it now?