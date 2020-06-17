Lucas Radebe makes Leeds United promotion prediction

Lucas Radebe has backed Leeds United to go on and seal promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table as things stand, but they’ve had their season placed on hold for over three months now and they are tasked with hitting the ground running when they travel to Cardiff City this weekend.

That kick starts the nine-game run-in for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but Radebe is backing them to come out of the other side a Premier League club.

“I think this is the year when Leeds United have to come up,” Radebe said, live on Sky Sports (17/06, 11am).

“They’ve shown throughout the season they want to be up there. With Andrea having changed the club, not just the team, but the club, the offices, the stadium and instilling that winning mentality.

“With Bielsa coming in it’s absolutely promising and I think this is the year for the club to come back where they belong. The Premier League misses Leeds United.

“I spoke to Liam Cooper and to be honest his hunger goes through the whole squad to get to the next level.”

There is a point gap between Leeds in first and West Brom in second, with the Baggies offered the first chance to strike on Saturday as they take on Birmingham City.

Elsewhere, Fulham take on Brentford 24 hours before Leeds’ trip to Cardiff, looking to close the seven-point gap that current exists between them and the league leaders.

The Verdict

The pressure is on and as the season approaches, there’s a lot of backing for Leeds to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds always has a cloud of pressure hanging over them, but there is even more this season, particularly after the Whites collapsed last season.

Radebe is expectant, as are so many others. Starting with Cardiff, Leeds need to ride this wave of pressure.

