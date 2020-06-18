Lucas Radebe lays out his ambitious Leeds United vision

Lucas Radebe has stated he thinks Leeds United would be able to challenge for Premier League ‘prizes’ should they win promotion, as well as underlining his hope that they might reach the Champions League again one day.

Leeds are top of the Championship table with nine games of the season remaining, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side looking to earn promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2003/04.

How they would manage in the Premier League remains to be seen, but their audition in the FA Cup against Arsenal back in January was very impressive, even if they lost 1-0.

For Radebe, they made Arsenal look like a Championship side, which convinces him they would be a hit back in the top-flight.

“They made Arsenal look like a Championship side,” Radebe told Sky Sports live on air this Wednesday (17/06, 11am).

“I think they will be able to challenge for prizes in the Premier League. Hopefully, we’ll see them competing in the Champions League.”

There’s a significant hurdle in Leeds’ way as they search for Premier League football.

That’s the Championship’s run-in, which restarts on Sunday for the Whites.

They travel to Cardiff to take on Neil Harris’ side, before a clash with Fulham, who, as things stand, sit third in the table and hold the biggest threat to Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes.

The Verdict

Leeds have a way to go if they are to get back into the Champions League, but with a little bit of momentum, the club could really take the Premier League by storm if they get the chance.

Radebe knows just how big the club is and he knows their limit will have no ceiling if they win promotion back to the big time.

However, for Leeds, their focus can’t be drifting beyond the coming nine games with so much on the line.

Bielsa will have them focused no further than the next game.

