Lucas Joao issues Reading FC message after 3-1 win v Huddersfield

Reading FC‘s fine form in the Championship continued this weekend as the club secured a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Goals from Tom McIntyre, Yakou Meite and a Lee Nicholls own goal were enough to earn the Royals all three points at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with Tom Lees’ 94th minute strike for the visitors nothing more than a consolation.

The three points sees Reading remain third in the Championship standings, with Paul Ince’s side reducing the gap between themselves and league leaders Sheffield United to just three points.

Although not on the scoresheet, following the match over the weekend, Reading forward Lucas Joao issued a message relating to the victory on social media.

Posting on Instagram, the forward wrote: “Good game, +3 points, well done team 💪🏿.”

“Very good support from our fans 👏🏿.”

The 29-year-old himself has three goals to his name so far this campaign, although he is goalless in his last three league outings.

No doubt that the Portuguese forward will be looking to get back to goalscoring ways in the coming weeks, with Norwich City up next for the Royals on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

You can’t help but admire Reading after the start they have made to the season.

Tipped to really struggle for many at the start of the season, and operating under extremely restrictive conditions in the transfer market, the club are more than beating expectations so far.

The big question is – can they keep it up?

Many would say no, but, many also tipped them to struggle, or would have said their bubble would have burst already – and it has not.

The fact of the matter is, even if the Royals do drop off and end up, say, midtable, that would still mark a decent season for the club given the current circumstances they are operating under.