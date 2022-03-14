Lucas Joao issues rally cry over Reading FC relegation battle

Reading have struggled to produce the goods on a regular basis so far this season but Lucas Joao is not going down without a fight and claimed to Sky Sports that he wants to ‘repay’ the club for showing faith in him by keeping them up.

The Royals have had a tumultuous season so far, with the side sacking their manager and falling further and further down the division. With the side also slapped with a points deduction, it has meant they are lurking ominously close to the relegation places.

While there is a little bit of distance between themselves and some of the sides in that drop zone, it doesn’t mean that Reading are safe yet. With so many games left, they are far from it and could be facing the prospect of League One football if they don’t start to pick up more wins.

If there has to be one bright spark to pick from the Royals season so far, it would be the form of Lucas Joao (and John Swift too).

The striker has only managed 14 league games for his team so far this year but has proven to provide the goods when called upon, bagging six goals and two assists in those fixtures. It leaves him with a solid average of 0.70 goals or assists per 90 this year.

With the player now able to feature often in attack for the Royals and with the club determined to stay up, Joao has now issued a rally cry to his teammates and supporters via Sky Sports, claiming that he wants to ‘repay’ the side and feels they can stay in the Championship.

He said: “Reading gave me the chance to play regular football and I want to repay them for that. We couldn’t give the fans the season of celebration they deserved on the 150th anniversary of the club.

“They’ve not had the chance to enjoy that properly. But I’m confident with me in the team we can stay up. I believe good things will come.”

The Verdict

Lucas Joao has certainly proven time and again that he can be a solid option in attack at this level and if anyone can find the goals to keep Reading up in that team, then it is him.

He did it in the last campaign and so far this year when he has featured, he has done a similar job. A drop down to League One would also likely spell the end of his time with the Royals too, as there would be no shortage of Championship teams lining up to sign him.

That is even more incentive then for the side to want to stay in the second tier and for Joao to fire in the goals to keep them there. Right now, the ball is in their court too. The power to stay in the Championship is firmly in their hands.

They’re sitting outside of the drop zone and if they keep winning games, then they won’t have to worry what anybody else is doing. The issue is whether or not they can handle the pressure and pick up the results that they need.