Lucas Joao in 4th: Reading FC’s top 10 most valuable players right now in order

Reading have endured a much better start to the season than most expected, though things could potentially change between now and the World Cup interval.

Most teams are still packed together quite closely at this stage and this is why the Royals need to retain their consistency to ensure they remain well above the relegation zone.

Remaining afloat in the Championship has to be their main goal this season considering the transfer restrictions they have faced and some of the key players they have lost – but they are a team that has real potential too.

This is because they have some top-quality individuals in their side including Lucas Joao, who is one of the league’s best forwards on his day. That will provide the Berkshire outfit with real hope, but they can’t afford to be complacent.

On the subject of their players, we have taken a look at some of their most valuable players (according to Transfermarkt).

