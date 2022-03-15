Lucas Joao delivers “interesting” Reading FC verdict on Paul Ince amid poor start

Reading forward Lucas Joao has revealed that interim manager Paul Ince is a very demanding coach but also a good character to have around the training ground, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this evening’s tie against AFC Bournemouth.

The 54-year-old first arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last month as a temporary replacement for predecessor Veljko Paunovic, who endured a torrid time in 2022 prior to his departure and was even the subject of protests from a section of supporters.

Despite the change in management though, their fortunes have failed to improve, winning Ince’s first game in charge against Birmingham City but suffering losses against Blackpool, Millwall and Nottingham Forest since then.

Think you’re a hardcore Reading FC fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Royals quiz

1 of 25 How many appearances did Chris Gunter make for Reading? 304 314 324 334

Conceding four against Neil Critchley’s men and last weekend’s opponents at the City Ground, their defence has remained under siege and they are on course to head down to League One based on their recent form.

Many Reading fans remain sceptical about the temporary appointment of former England international Ince, both in terms of the 54-year-old only being a “temporary” appointment and his credentials having spent eight years away from management before taking up this role.

Joao had nothing but good things to say about his current boss though, speaking to Sky Sports about what the former midfielder is like behind the scenes.

He said: “It’s been a good experience because he’s an interesting coach.

“It’s all about hard work and he’s very demanding.

“But he’s also a very funny person and it’s good to have someone like him around the training ground every day.”

The Verdict:

Ince is certainly a character and that comes through during his interviews. The fact he’s so straight-talking is something that works in his favour – and is a refreshing change for some with his predecessor rarely criticising his players in the way Ince did at the weekend.

However, substance over style is needed and at this stage, the ex-England international isn’t providing the former so it will be hard to get fans back onside unless he can start producing results.

Even their performance in the win against Birmingham City wasn’t the most convincing – and his failure to improve the defence up until this point is something supporters will be especially disappointed at.

The fact the interim manager seems to have one of his most important players in Joao onside though is incredibly important and the former will be heavily reliant on the latter to get the Royals out of relegation danger.

Belief will start to drain away with every loss that comes though, so the 54-year-old has a big job in ensuring the Berkshire outfit are hard to beat. If he can start getting points on the board though, things will start to look a lot brighter at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.