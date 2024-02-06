Highlights Lucas Andersen signs an 18-month deal with QPR, reuniting with manager Martí Cifuentes after previously working together at AaB.

Andersen's arrival aims to boost QPR's chances of avoiding relegation from the Championship.

QPR had a solid January transfer window, strengthening the team with smart short-term deals and showing promising form under Cifuentes.

It has been revealed that Lucas Andersen has joined QPR on a deal until the summer of 2025.

According to the player’s agent, Mikkel Beck, the 29-year-old has signed an 18-month deal with the Championship side following the completion of his move.

Andersen arrives from Danish side Aalborg BK, having had his contract terminated by the club in order to help him complete this deal.

The forward has reunited with Rangers boss Martí Cifuentes, with the pair having previously worked together at AaB during the 2021-22 campaign.

Andersen’s QPR arrival

The Danish international was confirmed as a new QPR player on Monday, with clubs still able to register free agents to their squads despite the January window closing last week.

Andersen has been a key figure for AaB since joining the club in 2018, but will now spend the next 18 months at Loftus Road.

He initially signed for the Danish club as part of a loan agreement, before making the deal permanent after one season.

He made 176 appearances for the team before making the switch to English football.

The Hoops will be hoping he can help their bid to survive relegation to League One, with the player capable of playing out wide or through the middle.

He will add some much-needed attacking depth to Cifuentes’ side, with the Spaniard seeking to bolster their options in the final third.

Andersen was the fourth addition to Loftus Road during the January transfer window.

QPR have moved to bring in Isaac Hayden, Joe Hodge and Michael Frey as well in order to boost their survival chances.

Cifuentes has earned credit for his time at the London club so far, having improved the team’s form after their disastrous start to the campaign under Gareth Ainsworth.

QPR league position

However, it remains to be seen if QPR can avoid the drop with the team sitting 22nd in the second division table.

The gap to safety is currently three points, with the team having won two and drawn one of their last three fixtures.

QPR finished 20th in the previous campaign, narrowly avoiding relegation by just six points.

It could be just as tight again this year in the battle at the bottom of the standings.

QPR have not been as low as the third division since 2005, so will be hoping to avoid ending their almost 20-year stint inside the top two leagues in English football.

A solid January window for QPR

Andersen arriving on an 18-month deal caps off a solid window for QPR, all things considered.

The club doesn’t have the biggest spending power, but were able to strengthen the side with smart short-term deals.

Cifuentes knows what Andersen is capable of, so that should help him make a smooth transition into life in English football.

QPR’s form under Cifuentes is promising, and supporters will be somewhat optimistic that they can turn around the gap to the teams sitting just above them in the table over the next 16 games.