Luca Connell praises team-mate in Barnsley win over Shrewsbury

Barnsley beat Shrewsbury 1-0 on Saturday in League One in what was a hard-fought game between the two sides.

The Tykes are now just one point off of the play-off places after that win and will be looking to think of ways they can improve over the World Cup break to give themselves a shot at promotion once the league resumes.

It was Adam Phillips who got the goal for the Tykes against the Shrews and team-mate Connell was full of praise for his efforts.

Speaking to the Barnsley website, he said:

“I think that’s what he brings to the team. He’s a great player. He gets stuck in, tackles, wins headers. But, he brings some more goals as well.

“I think that’s what we’re all looking for and I think that’s what we need. Whoever is chipping in with the goals, we don’t mind!”

The Verdict

League One is looking as tight as ever with a gaggle of clubs just in and round the top six in the table.

Barnsley are in the mix and if they can keep grinding out results like this one they will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season in the race for promotion.