Coventry City

Lowton 3/10, highest score 5/10: Huddersfield Town player ratings following 4-0 Coventry City defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

Huddersfield Town suffered a heavy home defeat at the hands of Coventry City this afternoon, losing 4-0. 

Viktor Gyokeres shone for Mark Robins’ side, scoring a brace and teeing up Tyler Walker’s late finish. Gustavo Hamer also helping to really turn the screw, scoring and assisting on a good afternoon for the Brazilian.

The table now paints a bleak picture for Neil Warnock and Huddersfield, who are bottom of the Championship and have shipped eight goals in two games.

Here’s how we rated Huddersfield’s players this afternoon:

Nicholas Bilokapic – 4: Could do little about three of Coventry’s goals but will have been disappointed to be beaten so easily by Hamer.

Matt Lowton – 3: Started at right wing-back but forced to switch over to the left early on and his performance spiralled quite badly. Guilty of gifting up possession for Coventry’s third.

Matty Pearson – 4: Coventry’s quickfire double at the start of the second-half came through his channel of the pitch.

Michal Helik – 4: Big error for Gyokeres’ first goal and struggled to handle the Swede.

Tom Lees – 5: Denied Gyokeres a hat-trick with a goal line clearance late on but was another that never really got to grips with Coventry’s attack.

Jaheim Headley – n/a: Hobbled out of the game inside the opening 20 minutes without having too many opportunities to influence things.

Jonathan Hogg – 4: Couldn’t grip much control of a midfield dominated by Hamer.

Scott High – 4: Had a good first-half and went close to equalising twice but struggled after half-time and was chasing shadows.

Jack Rudoni – 4: Had some nice touches but not enough creativity for the side’s playmaker.

Jos Hungbo – 5: Tried hard throughout the game and was potentially Huddersfield’s best player, which wasn’t saying much.

Danny Ward – 4: Flashed one shot wide in the second-half but wasn’t really in the game enough, which will frustrate Warnock.

Subs 

Tomas Vaclik

Jordan Rhodes – 4: Should’ve scored with a header but couldn’t hit the target.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Etienne Camara – n/a:  Didn’t impact the game after replacing Hogg.

Tyreece Simpson – n/a: Usual running and occupies players but not much else.

Brahima Diarra – 4: Replaced Headley early on and provided some moments of unpredictability. His contributions were lacking accuracy, though, and looked like he was playing out of position, which he was.

Anthony Knockaert

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

