Lowton 3/10, highest score 5/10: Huddersfield Town player ratings following 4-0 Coventry City defeat

Huddersfield Town suffered a heavy home defeat at the hands of Coventry City this afternoon, losing 4-0.

Viktor Gyokeres shone for Mark Robins’ side, scoring a brace and teeing up Tyler Walker’s late finish. Gustavo Hamer also helping to really turn the screw, scoring and assisting on a good afternoon for the Brazilian.

The table now paints a bleak picture for Neil Warnock and Huddersfield, who are bottom of the Championship and have shipped eight goals in two games.

Here’s how we rated Huddersfield’s players this afternoon:

Nicholas Bilokapic – 4: Could do little about three of Coventry’s goals but will have been disappointed to be beaten so easily by Hamer.

Matt Lowton – 3: Started at right wing-back but forced to switch over to the left early on and his performance spiralled quite badly. Guilty of gifting up possession for Coventry’s third.

Matty Pearson – 4: Coventry’s quickfire double at the start of the second-half came through his channel of the pitch.

Michal Helik – 4: Big error for Gyokeres’ first goal and struggled to handle the Swede.

Tom Lees – 5: Denied Gyokeres a hat-trick with a goal line clearance late on but was another that never really got to grips with Coventry’s attack.

Jaheim Headley – n/a: Hobbled out of the game inside the opening 20 minutes without having too many opportunities to influence things.

Jonathan Hogg – 4: Couldn’t grip much control of a midfield dominated by Hamer.

Scott High – 4: Had a good first-half and went close to equalising twice but struggled after half-time and was chasing shadows.

Jack Rudoni – 4: Had some nice touches but not enough creativity for the side’s playmaker.

Jos Hungbo – 5: Tried hard throughout the game and was potentially Huddersfield’s best player, which wasn’t saying much.

Danny Ward – 4: Flashed one shot wide in the second-half but wasn’t really in the game enough, which will frustrate Warnock.

Subs

Tomas Vaclik

Jordan Rhodes – 4: Should’ve scored with a header but couldn’t hit the target.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Etienne Camara – n/a: Didn’t impact the game after replacing Hogg.

Tyreece Simpson – n/a: Usual running and occupies players but not much else.

Brahima Diarra – 4: Replaced Headley early on and provided some moments of unpredictability. His contributions were lacking accuracy, though, and looked like he was playing out of position, which he was.

Anthony Knockaert