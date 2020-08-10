‘Low risk solution’ – Birmingham City eyeing summer move for free-agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are targeting a move for former Wigan Athletic defender Danny Fox according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Fox has been a free-agent since his deal with the Latics reached a conclusion, and he’ll be eager to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

The 34-year-old has also been on the books with Nottingham Forest in recent years, and has seemingly made a good impression on the Blues ahead of the new season.

Birmingham struggled since returning to competitive action, and only won four league matches since the turn of the New Year altogether, as they finished 20th in the Championship table.

They conceded 75 league goals in total during the 2019/20 season, and newly-appointed Blues boss Aitor Karanka is keen to add much-needed depth to his defensive options.

But would Fox be a good signing for Birmingham City ahead of the 2020/21 season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

This could be a good place for Karanka to start as he reshapes the squad at Birmingham.

The centre-back has a great left-foot and brings balance to the side because of that.

Of course, it is an added bonus that Karanka knows the defender and what he can get out of him, particularly as the Spaniard is stepping into a new club at Birmingham.

For me, he’d complement what Blues have already.

Sam Rourke:

On a free transfer, this offers a low risk solution.

Karanka knows Fox well from their time at Nottingham Forest together, with the defender coming with a wealth of experience in the EFL.

I can’t see Fox necessarily being a frequent starter for the Blues under Karanka next season, but he’s a versatile option to fill in when needed at either full-back or centre-back.

At 34, Fox is reaching the latter end of his career and a shot at Birmingham would allow him one more year of Championship football.

Of course, the defender is not the player he used to be but he can be a real asset off the pitch and on the pitch when called upon, given his experience.

You won’t get many players with that much EFL nous on a free transfer, so in that sense, you can see the logic here from Karanka.

Ned Holmes:

This is a bit of a stop-gap signing but the 34-year-old could certainly be a useful option for Aitor Karanka.

The Blues squad certainly needs some work during the summer window and moving for Fox would likely be a deal that is good value for money.

He’s been little more than a bit-part player in recent years due to injury but if he can stay fit, the experienced defender will certainly add something to Karanka’s squad.

The Spanish coach knows Fox from their time together at Forest, which gives me more confidence in the deal.

Clearly the new Blues boss knows what he is getting by signing the Wigan man and given the situation at the North West club currently, he should be available for a cut-price.