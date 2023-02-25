“Low in confidence”: QPR player ratings as Gareth Ainsworth loses first game to Blackburn Rovers

QPR slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers in the first game under Gareth Ainsworth.

The former R’s player replaced Neil Critchley as the Championship club’s head coach earlier this week but his long-awaited return to W12 ended in disappointment.

Sam Gallagher bagged a brace and Sammy Szmodics found the net once as Rovers exploited an defence low on confidence and the hosts tasted yet another defeat despite Tim Iroegbunam’s first-half goal.

FLW was at Loftus Road for the game, here are our player ratings…

Seny Dieng – 5

Looked jittery throughout, which is no help to a backline low in confidence. Couldn’t react to the deflection for the opener and could do little to stop the other two goals. Too slow and loose with his distribution.

Osman Kakay – 5

Allowed Tyrhys Dolan to cut inside too easily for Blackburn’s first goal and then poor communication with Dickie proved costly for the second. He did set up the equaliser with a dynamic run down the right and a probing cross, as well as making some important blocks, but it’s hard to look past the mistakes. Silly yellow for stopping a throw-in.

Rob Dickie – 4

Looks like a player that is low in confidence at the moment. Unaware of Szmodics’ darting run for the second goal on the verge of halftime and some poor passing as the game wore on.

Jimmy Dunne – 5

Part of a very unconvincing centre-back pairing. Has to be questioned over his attempts to stop Gallagher from getting to the opener.

Kenneth Paal – 6

Fairly quiet, which in comparison to his fellow defenders is no bad thing. Tried to inject some impetus into the game in the second half and was made to look a bit silly by Joe Rankin-Costello’s slick turn for the third goal.

Stefan Johansen – 5.5

Underwhelming. Well positioned to make an important defensive interception and a powerful strike deflected over in the first half but the skipper wasn’t influential enough.

Sam Field – 6

Lovely chipped ball to set Lowe through down the right early on and broke up play well at times but unable to impact the game as he was earlier in the season. Booked for a late sliding challenge.

Tim Iroegbunam – 6.5

Can be frustrating at times but showed his quality with a neat first-time finish for the opener. If Ainsworth can unlock his talent, he could be a real asset in the final months of the season.

Jamal Lowe – 5.5

The January signing’s dry spell continues after a bright start to life in W12. Struggled to get into the game despite going through the middle when Martin went off after 75 minutes.

Chris Martin – 7

Won balls forward and brought his teammates into play really well and had some really cute touches in the first half. Faded significantly after the break and not able to direct any of his headers from corners on target.

Ilias Chair – N/A

Had looked his normal bright self before he was forced off after 34 minutes. You have to hope it’s not serious for the R’s talisman.

Subs:

Andre Dozzell – 6

Replaced Chair late in the first half. Quick feet and a beautifully weighted ball over the top to pick out Johansen late in the first half. Tried to be positive.

Albert Adomah – N/A

On for Martin after 75 minutes. Made some runs in behind but

Taylor Richards – N/A

Came on late on for Iroegbunam in first appearance since mid-January due to injury.

Unused subs: Jordan Archer, Luke Amos, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Joe Gubbins