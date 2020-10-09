Low cost arrival should solve several Charlton Athletic issues in one hit: Comment

Charlton Athletic announced the signing of Chris Gunter earlier this week with the right-back joining on a free after leaving Sky Bet Championship side Reading earlier on in the summer.

The full-back was welcomed by Addicks fans on social media once the deal was made official and perhaps with good reason, with Gunter set to solve several issues, if all goes well, alongside the obvious right-back problem that had been plaguing Lee Bowyer.

Though some Reading fans perhaps have not always given Gunter much credit in the recent past, the overwhelming feeling here is that Charlton have got a reliable, experienced professional who, as the most capped Welsh international in history, should bring an extra level of knowhow to a Charlton side that has been in need of a couple of older heads – Ben Watson’s arrival is also testament to that.

Tactically, this now gives Lee Bowyer more room to switch between his full-back and wing-back boasting systems that he often likes to rotate between even during games.

Charlie Barker did well at the start of this season but he obviously has so much more to learn whilst Deji Oshilaja, though a willing worker, is far better suited to playing in the middle of defence.

This should, then, allow Ben Purrington the opportunity to play out on the left more – he’s been playing centrally at times in a back three this season, whilst Alfie Doughty could be released further forwards rather than having to cover at wing-back down the left-hand side.

Gunter is a player that can get up and down the pitch and provide good quality at both ends at this level, and his arrival has already made Charlton, on paper, seem a more balanced proposition.

Some may knock the arrival but there’s a very good chance this will prove a shrewd move indeed from Lee Bowyer.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support QPR, Watford, Luton or Charlton Athletic?

1 of 14 Geri Halliwell Watford Charlton QPR Luton