Blackburn Rovers

‘Loving that’ – These Blackburn fans react as team news breaks for Luton clash

Published

9 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to continue their strong start to the season on Saturday afternoon, when they host Luton Town at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game tenth in the Championship standings, having taken eight points from their five league games so far this season.

That means they are one point better off than their opponents this afternoon, with Luton starting the day twelfth in the second-tier standings.

Rovers were handed a boost ahead of the game this morning, when it was confirmed that Ben Brereton will not be suspended for the game, despite his call-up for Chile’s national team during the September international break, and their top scorer this season now starts the game.

Another boost comes with the return at right-back of Ryan Nyambe after injury, as he replaces Hayden Carter, who is suspended after his red card in the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough last time out.

That is the one of three changes Mowbray has made to the starting XI from that trip to the Riverside, with Tyrhys Dolan and John Buckley replacing on loan duo Ian Poveda and Leighton Clarkson. Meanwhile, Brighton loanee Reda Khadra could make his debut from the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.


