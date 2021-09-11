‘Loving that’ – These Blackburn fans react as team news breaks for Luton clash

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to continue their strong start to the season on Saturday afternoon, when they host Luton Town at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game tenth in the Championship standings, having taken eight points from their five league games so far this season.

That means they are one point better off than their opponents this afternoon, with Luton starting the day twelfth in the second-tier standings.

Rovers were handed a boost ahead of the game this morning, when it was confirmed that Ben Brereton will not be suspended for the game, despite his call-up for Chile’s national team during the September international break, and their top scorer this season now starts the game.

Another boost comes with the return at right-back of Ryan Nyambe after injury, as he replaces Hayden Carter, who is suspended after his red card in the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough last time out.

That is the one of three changes Mowbray has made to the starting XI from that trip to the Riverside, with Tyrhys Dolan and John Buckley replacing on loan duo Ian Poveda and Leighton Clarkson. Meanwhile, Brighton loanee Reda Khadra could make his debut from the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.

Ecstatic to see Big Ben Diaz given the 🟢 to play today! Need him and Gally to play regular to keep the confidence up. Chance to get some momentum this week with back to back home matches! Excited to see some of these newbies! Viva La #Rovers — Blackburn Roverseas (@roverseas) September 11, 2021

Poveda another injured!! Never seen a team get so many injuries! What do they do in training bare knuckle boxing? — James (@Jameswhincup) September 11, 2021

Loving that line up 🔵⚪ come on Rovers! — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) September 11, 2021

Happy with that side but no Poveda a big potential game changer missing 😬🔵⚪️ — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) September 11, 2021

Where’s Poveda? Do NOT say injured! — Chris Heyes 🌹 (@ChrisHeyes78) September 11, 2021

Huge boost to have Breo in the squad. Big fan of Buckley’s inclusion again too. A bit of quality on the bench too, which is something I feel we’ve lacked thus far. #Rovers — Talk Of Ewood (@TalkOfEwood) September 11, 2021