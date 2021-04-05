‘Loving that’, ‘Finally’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to breaking team news for Bournemouth match

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to make a long-awaited return to winning ways on Monday afternoon, as they host AFC Bournemouth at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game 15th in the Championship table, after a hugely disappointing run of just one win in their last 13 league games, which has brought their play-off hopes to a juddering halt.

By contrast, Bournemouth are still well in the play-off hunt, sitting seventh in the standings just one point off the top six, and will be looking to be make three straight league wins with victory in Lancashire.

Rovers have been handed a welcome boost going into the game, as top scorer Adam Armstrong returns from injury in place of Sam Gallagher, while Bradley Johnson and Tyrhys Dolan come in for Lewis Holtby and Ben Brereton respectively.

Joe Rankin-Costello however, misses out at right-back with an injury sustained in Friday’s defeat at Wycombe, with Ryan Nyambe taking his place in the starting XI.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

what a team — LScotty2706🌹 (@LScotty2706) April 5, 2021

Elliott, Dolan & Armstrong… Loving that! 👌🏻 — Martin (@WildRoverFPL) April 5, 2021

Decent team for once — Jack Walmlsey (@JWalmsley19) April 5, 2021

Class team — Locky Cairney (@lochlancairney) April 5, 2021

Finally Elliot and Dolan — marc (@marc55185403) April 5, 2021

Why’s everyone gassing this? No creativity what’s so ever? — Luke (@Iukemw) April 5, 2021

I fancy Davenport over Trybull — Talis John (@terrencetalis) April 5, 2021