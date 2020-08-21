‘Loving our new transfer policy’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as talks open for attacker

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign West Bromwich Albion forward Jonathan Leko, as Garry Monk continues to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

The Owls have already completed the signings of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown, with Leko now emerging as a target for Monk’s side.

Football Insider have recently claimed that Wednesday are in talks to sign Leko on loan from West Brom, however Dom Howson understands the forward will be joining the Owls on a permanent basis.

Leko hasn’t featured for West Brom since their play-off semi-final defeat to Aston Villa in 2018/19, and he spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

The 21-year-old scored five goals in 21 Championship appearances for the Addicks, registering four assists, before an anterior cruciate ligament injury cut his season short in December.

A fast, direct attacker capable of playing through the middle or out wide, Leko could now be on his way to Wednesday, with the Owls hoping to get back on positive points as quickly as possible next season.

Here, we take a look at Owls fans’ reactions to this potential signing…

Tricky unpredictable winger. Needs to learn when to release the ball. Sort of like Adama before he went to wolves. If you can get him to start producing on the final third the world is his oyster — Jack Starkey (@JackStarkey5) August 21, 2020

Loving our new transfer policy Dom. This lad was highly rated but his career seems to have stalled somewhat. Has time on his side to improve. What are your thoughts on this? — Jimmy (@littlegannan) August 21, 2020

Be a good signing. Winger with pace and still only 21. Happy days with this if it happens. Can actually look to build a good solid side. And one where we can actually make some money if they do well and need to be sold. — Tickedy Boo (@Dango1867) August 21, 2020

This transfer window is going was too well! Young, quick, versatile players — Rob Marshall (@RobMarshall1969) August 21, 2020

Must have recovered or you wouldn’t even consider it decent player — Finlay Derbyshire (@FinlayDerbyshi3) August 21, 2020

Like targeting the youth but do think upfront we need a bit of experience. With Nuhiu going we need a target man. You heard anything on this? Wouldn't mind Tom Eaves if possible…. — Jordan Leigh (@Jordrl66) August 21, 2020

I like the transfer policy but feel we need some experience up top unless he is going to stick with Rhodes and build round him, risky strategy — alex merrill (@alexmerrill1) August 21, 2020

Be to much of a risk imo. We need players that are up to speed and fully fit from the first game of the season and that can perform for the majority of the season. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) August 21, 2020

Nice, another signing that was close to being relegated last season 😩 — Adam Dale (@AdamDaleswfc) August 21, 2020

We have to think like monk said we aren’t getting current inform players it will be players not beeing considered and players comming back from injury so this could be a great signing !! — Jacko (@JackWLA) August 21, 2020