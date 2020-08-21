Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Loving our new transfer policy’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as talks open for attacker

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign West Bromwich Albion forward Jonathan Leko, as Garry Monk continues to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

The Owls have already completed the signings of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown, with Leko now emerging as a target for Monk’s side.

Football Insider have recently claimed that Wednesday are in talks to sign Leko on loan from West Brom, however Dom Howson understands the forward will be joining the Owls on a permanent basis.

Leko hasn’t featured for West Brom since their play-off semi-final defeat to Aston Villa in 2018/19, and he spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

The 21-year-old scored five goals in 21 Championship appearances for the Addicks, registering four assists, before an anterior cruciate ligament injury cut his season short in December.

A fast, direct attacker capable of playing through the middle or out wide, Leko could now be on his way to Wednesday, with the Owls hoping to get back on positive points as quickly as possible next season.

Here, we take a look at Owls fans’ reactions to this potential signing…


