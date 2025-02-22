Burnley club captain Josh Brownhill has issued a message to Clarets supporters on Instagram after he netted his 50th career goal in their 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Brownhill has been a key man for the Turf Moor outfit once again this season, but has struggled with injury over the last month before a return to action off the bench last week against Preston North End.

The 29-year-old remained a substitute for the visit of the Owls to East Lancashire last night, but was introduced just after the hour mark with the score at 1-0, and scored less than a minute after coming on to all-but-seal the game for the hosts with a vital win in their automatic promotion push.

Burnley went on to win 4-0 through further strikes from Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson, moving within two points of second-placed Sheffield United, and Brownhill has now taken to social media to address adoring Clarets fans.

Josh Brownhill reacts to key Burnley win over Sheffield Wednesday

Brownhill has been one of the Clarets' most important players since his arrival from Bristol City over five years ago, and despite recent setbacks, he is set to be a key man in the season's run-in before his contract expires in the summer.

He regularly takes to social media to interact with supporters, and has also done so in the aftermath of Friday's victory over Wednesday.

The 29-year-old's Instagram post reads: "Double milestones & three points at home!

✅ 10th goal of the season last night

✅ 50 career goals

✅ Big home win!

Loving every moment, on to the next! 💪"

Josh Brownhill's Burnley contract needs to sorted ASAP

Burnley are well in with a chance of automatic promotion to the Premier League if they keep up performances similar to the one against Wednesday, and Brownhill is set to be absolutely imperative to any success they have in the coming months regarding their league position.

He has been an important part of their side over the last few seasons in both the Championship and Premier League, and was set to become a free agent at the end of last season as Burnley suffered relegation back to the second-tier, but signed a one-year extension to his deal to cover this term, and was handed the captaincy by Scott Parker ahead of the new campaign.

His Turf Moor contract situation is still yet to be resolved, but it is clear, after his immediate impact against the Owls, that they cannot let him depart on a free transfer at the end of his deal in the summer.

Whether Brownhill would want to stay at the club in the Championship for another season remains to be seen – with Celtic, Rangers and others linked in recent windows – but it does seem unlikely, so Parker's side need to keep up their free-flowing attacking performances to be in with a chance of beating Sheffield United or Leeds United to a place in the top two.

His most recent update to social media certainly does not have the feel of a player who is unsettled or has his mind elsewhere, which will assure Clarets supporters, and his return to the starting eleven soon will serve as a huge boost to their promotion chances going forward.