‘Loves a pantomime’ – Many Sunderland fans enjoy Lee Johnson, Newcastle development

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson was spotted smirking during Newcastle United’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City at St James’ Park on Sunday, which has caused a stir among fans of the League One side.

Goals from Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo put Pep Guardiola’s side 2-0 up at the break while Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling found the net in the second half to seal a comprehensive win for the visitors.

The result leaves the Magpies only above the bottom of the Premier League table on goal difference while the side below them, Norwich City, have a game in hand.

Lee Johnson taking in Newcastle United's game against Manchester City this evening… Scouting mission? 👀#SAFC pic.twitter.com/y3Y1i2uKkn — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) December 19, 2021

After drawing 1-1 with Ipswich Town themselves on Saturday, Black Cats fans must’ve enjoyed seeing their fierce rivals hammered yesterday and Johnson was there to witness the game in person.

The Sunderland boss was spotted in attendance at St James’ Park with Sky Sports cameras catching him looking particularly pleased when Newcastle were 4-0 down late on.

Why exactly he was at the game is uncertain, though he may have been on a scouting mission given the Black Cats already have one Manchester City youngster on loan, but his presence has gone down well with the Stadium of Light faithful.

Read their reaction on Twitter here:

Lee Johnson at the mags game, looked to be enjoying himself 🤣 — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) December 19, 2021

Loves a pantomime — T (@ltp1966) December 19, 2021

Hope he was scouting City players. — Geoff Beer (@geoffbeero) December 19, 2021

Eyeing up next seasons competition — Dean (@DeanCruddace) December 19, 2021

I think he just went for the comedy. — Miss Unders Atood (@MissAtood) December 20, 2021

Taking in some comedy? — Adam Hegarty (@AdamHegarty19) December 19, 2021

lee johnson laughing at the mags. hahahahahahaha #SAFC — sadie 🍋 (@sadie2235) December 19, 2021