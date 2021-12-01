Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Lovely’ ‘Time to take this seriously’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans reacts to recent events

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town in the first Papa John’s Trophy knockout round. 

A solitary goal from Kieran Lee was enough to earn the Trotters the victory on home turf as they booked their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Bolton dominated for much of the 90 minutes and it will have been a performance that will have pleased Ian Evatt as his side look to recover from their recent lull in form.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bolton faithful to react to what they had seen from their side on the night, with many taking to social media to air their views on the team’s showing.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters to the win on Twitter as Bolton progressed in the Trophy and as a result took a step closer to an appearance at Wembley Stadium.


