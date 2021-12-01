‘Lovely’ ‘Time to take this seriously’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans reacts to recent events

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town in the first Papa John’s Trophy knockout round.

A solitary goal from Kieran Lee was enough to earn the Trotters the victory on home turf as they booked their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Bolton dominated for much of the 90 minutes and it will have been a performance that will have pleased Ian Evatt as his side look to recover from their recent lull in form.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bolton faithful to react to what they had seen from their side on the night, with many taking to social media to air their views on the team’s showing.

Quiz: 30 questions about Bolton Wanderers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 How many league goals did Eoin Doyle score last term? 17 18 19 20

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters to the win on Twitter as Bolton progressed in the Trophy and as a result took a step closer to an appearance at Wembley Stadium.

be nice to win the entire thing and get a trophy now just need to beat them again in the league — Marcus (@MarcusRalphson) November 30, 2021

famous bolton wanderers and we are going to wembley — Omair Sadiq (@omairsadiq9) November 30, 2021

Quarter final of the Northern section, will take that, COYW — little sam (@BallydehobWhite) November 30, 2021

Well done lad’s 👍⚽️ — 💖Tracey💖 (@leetracey1969) November 30, 2021

Didn’t get there tonight but pleased with this, wasn’t top of my priorities, nor I’m sure the club’s, but wouldn’t mind a date at Wembley! Keep it going Whites #bwfc https://t.co/DPSkMXD59y — Will Jones (@Wil1J) November 30, 2021

I think the PC term for this is a “professional job”. https://t.co/4gdCIWk0AY — Lord Darren Hitching (@DarrenHitching) November 30, 2021

Nice Goal, Terrible game. Up the stuffed crust cup. https://t.co/XsV5BNgSt3 — Dave W (@Davebolts) November 30, 2021

Get in there 👏👏 road to Wembley is still on, COYWM ⚪️🔵 https://t.co/fIixsY028D — Jack Halliwell (@Jack_BWFC2021) November 30, 2021

Lovely. Although it’s a section of time I’ll never get back. Up the whites https://t.co/BdzzK3wdU8 — Joe (@Joe93854993) November 30, 2021

Que Sera Sera Time to take this seriously now, 3 more wins and we're on the train to London #bwfc https://t.co/Hr3RyPRyaM — James BWFC🇬🇧 (@jodbwfc) November 30, 2021