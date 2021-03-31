‘Lovely stuff’ – Next few weeks may reveal whether these Sheffield Wednesday fans were right with their reaction to 2020 arrival

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

In the end, the final few hours of the 2020 January transfer window would be rather eventful for Sheffield Wednesday.

Having already signed striker Connor Wickham on loan from Crystal Palace, the Owls then followed that up with the recruitment of Josh Windass on a temporary basis from Wigan Athletic.

The attacking midfielder had previously nine goals in 54 Championship appearances for the Latics, who he had joined from Rangers in the summer of 2018.

Despite leaving Wigan with the locked in a relegation battle in the Championship, to join Wednesday with the Owls mid-table in the second-tier, plenty of the club’s fans appeared excited by the news of Windass’ arrival at Hillsborough.

Here, we’ve taken a look at what some of those Wednesday supporters had to say at the time of Windass’ arrival, and assess whether they have been proved right in their judgement.

Yesss — Kane Moran (@KaneMoran6) January 31, 2020

this nights gets better and better 😍😍🔵⚪️🦉 — AlfieOwl (@AlfieSwfc1867) January 31, 2020

Lovely — Ben goulty (@BGoulty) January 31, 2020

Wigan reject, Underwhelmed, hope he proves me wrong #SWFC — StevieBrownOwls🦉 (@SWFCSteveBrown) January 31, 2020

Lovely stuff — Josh Swidrak (@JoshSwidrak) January 31, 2020

Don’t you know pump it up — CharlieMcYoung (@CharlieMcYoung) January 31, 2020

In the end, despite the fact that Windass would stay until the season’s delayed conclusion, the attacking midfielder was restricted to just nine appearances for the Owls before the campaign concluded in the summer.

Even so, the attacking midfielder still managed to find the net on three occasions, as a somewhat disappointing end to the campaign saw Wednesday slump to a rather underwhelming 16th place in the final standings.

Never the less, Windass would return to Hillsborough on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window, putting pen to paper on a reported two-year deal, with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Since then, things have only got worse for Wednesday, with the club sliding down the table after some dismal performances this season, meaning they now face a considerable uphill task to avoid relegation to League One, something which admittedly has not been helped by a six point deduction at the start of the season.

On a personal note, Windass has arguably been one of the brighter sparks for the Owls this season, with no player contributing more than his six league goals for the club.

Indeed, it does seem as though the link-up between Windass and a seemingly rejuvenated Jordan Rhodes could be key to any hopes the Owls do have of staying in the Championship beyond this season, with the duo having combined to earn Wednesday four important points from their last two games.

Admittedly, given the position Wednesday were in when Windass first arrived at the club, simply avoiding relegation this season will doubtless be rather underwhelming, but if he can continue to play a big part in the Owls battling their way to survival, then you imagine there will be plenty of fans who will be just as pleased to see the attacking midfielder at Hillsborough, as they were when he first arrived just over a year ago.

If they do not however, then it could be argued that some will see this as being a move that ultimately did not pay off in any way, meaning we may have to wait a few more weeks yet, to know whether or not, those supporters were right about Windass.