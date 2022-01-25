‘Lovely stuff’, ‘Good business’ – These Sheffield United fans react to confirmed transfer agreement with Championship club

Sheffield United have confirmed the arrival of Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Davies on a permanent deal, with the 29-year-old signing a six-month contract at Bramall Lane.

Davies, who was born in Germany but represents Wales and has earned two caps for the country, could extend that stay by a year if the Blades choose to trigger a clause in his contract at the end of the season.

The stopper actually started his professional career at United’s bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday after being released by Everton in 2012, but he never made an appearance for the Owls before moving on to Barnsley.

It was there where he made his senior football debut in 2014 and during his five years at the Tykes he was managed by current Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom, who has re-united with Davies but this time in S2.

Davies will battle for a starting berth at United with Wes Foderingham, who came into the fold when Olsen suffered an injury in November and has kept his place ever since.

The new arrival meanwhile has played 12 times for Stoke in the Championship this season after Josef Bursik suffered an injury, meaning that he arrives as a match-fit player – here’s what Blades fans are saying regarding the move.

Good signing this. Some good competition for Wes https://t.co/CGvbKOsrl1 — Rob Nicholson (@RobPNicholson) January 25, 2022

Very sensible signing this https://t.co/KhR5Z8hxhs — All Things Sheffield United (@AllThingsBlades) January 25, 2022

Nice to see we’re making sensible signings again. We’ve taken over his Stoke City contract and now have 6 months to look at him before deciding whether to extend his deal or not #twitterblades https://t.co/chIyFn8Im1 — Kev (@kev__1987) January 25, 2022

Good business. Brought in decent competition to be our number 1 and a player who’ll actually want to be here and we’ve done it all for the cost of about 6 weeks of Olsen’s wages. Still not be enough for some though 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Tp0rxpYzN3 — Ricky (@r_speed92) January 25, 2022

Very good signing imo. Plenty of experience and reliability. Great competition for Wes now 👊🏻 https://t.co/okLrdOSLMb — 𝑬𝒗𝒊𝒆 𝑷𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒍 🐾🍁 (@eviepearl_96) January 25, 2022