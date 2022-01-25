Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

‘Lovely stuff’, ‘Good business’ – These Sheffield United fans react to confirmed transfer agreement with Championship club

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Sheffield United have confirmed the arrival of Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Davies on a permanent deal, with the 29-year-old signing a six-month contract at Bramall Lane.

Davies, who was born in Germany but represents Wales and has earned two caps for the country, could extend that stay by a year if the Blades choose to trigger a clause in his contract at the end of the season.

The stopper actually started his professional career at United’s bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday after being released by Everton in 2012, but he never made an appearance for the Owls before moving on to Barnsley.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for Sheffield Wednesday?

1 of 28

Has Leon Clarke ever played for Sheffield Wednesday?

It was there where he made his senior football debut in 2014 and during his five years at the Tykes he was managed by current Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom, who has re-united with Davies but this time in S2.

Davies will battle for a starting berth at United with Wes Foderingham, who came into the fold when Olsen suffered an injury in November and has kept his place ever since.

The new arrival meanwhile has played 12 times for Stoke in the Championship this season after Josef Bursik suffered an injury, meaning that he arrives as a match-fit player – here’s what Blades fans are saying regarding the move.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Lovely stuff’, ‘Good business’ – These Sheffield United fans react to confirmed transfer agreement with Championship club

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: